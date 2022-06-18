Grapple Gloves changing dynamics of warfare in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

To win a game in Fortnite, mobility is critical. Securing high ground, flank-attack, or rotating out of harm's way helps win or escape unwinnable fights.

Sadly, in Chapter 3 Season 3, mobility has become an issue. Aside from the Rift-To-Go and mounts, it's hard to move around the map swiftly.

While fans can argue that vehicles and Ballers also exist, they don't allow for a sneaky approach in combat. They can be heard from far away, and since they are large, shooting at them accurately will not be a problem.

In fact, most of the time, charging in with a vehicle will result in injury, or worse still, death.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Grapple Gloves are now in game Pay no attention to the man swinging from the trees. His gloves thoGrapple Gloves are now in game #FortniteVibin Pay no attention to the man swinging from the trees. His gloves tho 👀Grapple Gloves are now in game #FortniteVibin https://t.co/pcBmDN7G4p

Thankfully, the developers addressed this issue by introducing Grapple Gloves. Much like Spider-Man's Mythics, they allow loopers to swing into position or get out of danger at a moment's notice.

Since the character's profile is smaller, getting accurate shots isn't always easy. However, there's a problem.

Grapple Gloves only spawn in ten locations across the map, two to three per spawn area. This translates to about 20-25 of them in total. Thus, getting one mid-game is next to impossible in most matches.

However, it seems that Epic Games has noted this and implemented an amazing fix to the problem.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Swing into the weekend!



The newly added Grapple Gloves are located all over the Island at these specially marked Grapple Stops. Swing into the weekend!The newly added Grapple Gloves are located all over the Island at these specially marked Grapple Stops. https://t.co/LsrqOdFwRE

Grapple Gloves for everyone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Following some "aggressive" feedback from the Fortnite community, the developers have now enabled Grapple Gloves to spawn in chests across the island. This means that in a single game, there can be upward of perhaps 50 of them.

Considering that they only have 30 uses, the ability to find more is a blessing. However, that's not all.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey It appears Epic Games has enabled the possibility for Grapple Gloves to show up when opening chests. It appears Epic Games has enabled the possibility for Grapple Gloves to show up when opening chests. https://t.co/d3te7bM7uO

This simple decision will change how Fortnite is played in the current season. This will allow gamers to be mobile and take advantage of the uneven terrain in fights.

Additionally, with mounts being introduced into the fold and skybasing making a return, Grapple Gloves will prove indispensable for players.

For instance, imagine going up against someone in Build Mode who can rush while building the Eiffel Tower. Rather than attacking them head-on or trying to compete with them, users can cheese them and escape from the high ground using the Grapple Gloves.

They can then come down to ground level and break the foundation, causing the opponent to fall to their death.

Another practical use is to get out of the way of charging animals. Since they can hit and displace players, being able to swing to safety will be of great help.

This even applies to Runaway Boulders and Ballers. With a bit of timing and luck, escaping them becomes too easy.

Aside from becoming master escapists, Grapple Gloves will allow gamers to flank opponents or easily take the high ground. This will make combat more dynamic and allow them to approach enemies from various angles.

With the help of this mobility item, users will even be able to tree-camp and snipe unsuspecting opponents.

Armadio @ToastyArmadio @iFireMonkey Good. Now can they buff the amount of uses it has cause right now it’s basically useless @iFireMonkey Good. Now can they buff the amount of uses it has cause right now it’s basically useless

All in all, having more Grapple Gloves on the island will make combat fun and engaging in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players will no longer be forced to use the item only in dire situations.

The only way this can improve is if the developers increase the number of uses from 30 to 50. But for now, this will suffice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far