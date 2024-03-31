How to build a simple working plane in LEGO Fortnite

Plane in LEGO Fortnite offers an enjoyable gaming experience, but you'll need all the essential components to construct it. It's great if you have everything you need, but if not, you must engage in activities and use your crafting bench to create those items. Crafting the plane itself isn't challenging, but assembling the necessary resources and components can be a time-consuming process.

With the plane, you can swiftly traverse various biomes and save time compared to traveling on foot. Therefore, gather resources, begin crafting, and once you've assembled all the components, simply follow the steps outlined in this guide.

Materials required for crafting plane in LEGO Fortnite

Gather all the necessary materials and then make a plane in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Here are the necessary materials for constructing a plane in LEGO Fortnite:

Small Car Jack

Small Dynamic Foundation

Large Thruster

2 Small Thrusters

Wrench

Small Driver's Seat

4 Small Balloons

Gather some Thrusters, Balloons, and Dynamic Foundation to start the crafting process (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

If any of the components are missing, you can craft them using the following recipes:

Small Car Jack: 4 Wooden Rods

4 Wooden Rods Small Dynamic Foundation: 2 Flexwoods

2 Flexwoods Large Thruster: 3 Wooden Rods, 2 Blast Powder, 1 Torch

3 Wooden Rods, 2 Blast Powder, 1 Torch 42 Small Thrusters: 1 Wooden Rod, 1 Blast Powder, 1 Torch each

1 Wooden Rod, 1 Blast Powder, 1 Torch each Wrench: 1 Wooden Rod, 1 Cord

1 Wooden Rod, 1 Cord Small Driver's Seat: 2 Planks, 2 Granites, 2 Cords

2 Planks, 2 Granites, 2 Cords 4 Small Balloons: 1 Silk Fabric, 1 Torch, 1 Cord each

Steps to craft plane in LEGO Fortnite

With these settings, you will be able to control your plane in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Follow these steps to construct the LEGO Fortnite plane:

Start by accessing the Toy menu, go to the Vehicles Part section, and choose the Small Car Jack.

Navigate to the General menu and select the Small Foundation. Position it above the Small Car Jack.

Proceed to the Controls menu, scroll down, and select the Large Thruster. Place it at the rear end of the Dynamic Platform.

Select the Small Thrusters and position one on the left side and the other on the right.

Remove the Small Car Jack and choose the Wrench from the menu.

Interact with the left Thruster and assign it to the first channel. Similarly, assign the right Thruster to the third channel, and the last Thruster to the second channel.

Attach four balloons to each side of the Dynamic Platform.

Finally, select the Small Driver's Seat and place it in the center of the Dynamic Platform.

Assigning Thrusters to specific channels is crucial for balanced control of your plane. Your LEGO Fortnite plane is now complete. Simply get in the driver's seat and journey across the various biomes.

Check out the other articles:

How to make Offroader in LEGO Fortnite || How to build a working boat in LEGO Fortnite || How to make Speeder in LEGO Fortnite

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!