How to catch Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite

With a wide variety of fish coming to the game with the Gone Fishin' update, players can now catch Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite and unlock a bunch of new opportunities and recipes within the game mode. However, it is important for players to know exactly what they have to do in order to have a chance of coming across a Black and Blue Shield Fish.

This article will break down all the steps you need to follow and the equipment you need to acquire to catch Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite, expanding your in-game fish collection.

Steps to catch Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite

1) Get the equipment needed

Uncommon Fishing Rod (Image via Epic Games)

Before you head on to the quest to catch Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite, it is essential that you have a Fishing Rod in your inventory. To craft a Fishing Rod, you need to make your way to the Crafting Bench in your LEGO Fortnite world, which is the foundation for not just the Fishing Rod but other important crafting recipes too.

Listed below are all the materials you require to craft a Fishing Rod at a Crafting Bench, with the materials varying depending on the rarity of the Fishing Rod you desire:

Common Fishing Rod: 1 Wooden Rod, 2 Cords, 1 Wolf Claw

1 Wooden Rod, 2 Cords, 1 Wolf Claw Uncommon Fishing Rod: 2 Knotroot Rods, 3 Cords, 1 Silk Thread, 3 Wolf Claws

2 Knotroot Rods, 3 Cords, 1 Silk Thread, 3 Wolf Claws Rare Fishing Rod: 3 Flexwood Rods, 1 Drawstring, 2 Wool Threads, 3 Sand Claws

3 Flexwood Rods, 1 Drawstring, 2 Wool Threads, 3 Sand Claws Epic Fishing Rod: 4 Frostpine Rods, 2 Drawstrings, 3 Heavy Wool Threads, 3 Arctic Claws

Since the Black and Blue Shield Fish falls in the Uncommon rarity, you must upgrade your Fishing Rod to an Uncommon Fishing Rod. For this, you have to upgrade your Crafting Bench to a Level 2, for which you will need Planks and Shells.

2) Use the Fishing Rod to catch the Black and Blue Shield Fish

Fishing (Image via Epic Games)

Once you've upgraded your Fishing Rod to Uncommon, you can head out to catch Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite. Luckily, these fishes are not restricted to a certain area on the map, allowing you to explore and fish in different areas without limitations.

All you have to do is cast your Fishing Rod in the water and wait to hopefully come across a Black and Blue Shield Fish. It is important to note that you can use an Uncommon Bait Bucket to make your fishing spot and attract more fish, increasing your chances of catching Black and Blue Shield Fish in LEGO Fortnite.

Once you have this Uncommon fish in your inventory, you can turn it into not only a Fish Filet but also the Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi with the Grill, expanding the sea of opportunities to explore with the new fishing additions to the game

