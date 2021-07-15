How to destroy alien trees in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 6 Epic challenges)

Following the destruction of the Spire at the start of Fortnite Season 7, strange purple patches began appearing all over the island. It was initially thought that these purple patches would expand and cover the island, however, as it turned out they were just there for decorative purposes.

Irrespective of the above fact, Hayseed is at his wits ends with the alien invaders, and following Farmer Steel's abduction, he's willing to take no chances when it comes to the aliens.

As a result of this distrust and hatred towards the aliens, Hayseed is looking to recruit loopers who are willing to go out there and destroy alien trees. Upon completion of the task, players will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Destroy alien trees" week 6 Epic challenge (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Destroy alien trees" Week 6 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players will need to destroy five alien trees that can be found on the island. While the best place to complete this Fortnite challenge would be at Holly Hatchery, given the POI's popularity, it may not be the best idea to land here and destroy alien trees.

In addition to being a hot drop zone, other players attempting this challenge will also be looking to destroy trees, which will make the task at hand even more difficult to complete.

Fourth Gravity Zone in Holly Hatchery!



📸:@ShiinaBR

pic.twitter.com/qdyQFY29dR — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 15, 2021

However, according to numerous content creators, there is an alternative method to complete this challenge. Rather than landing at Holly Hatchery, players could land at one of the many other POIs on the island as well, which contain a few alien trees ripe for harvesting. These are their exact locations.

West of Boney Burbs (near Flopper Pond)

East (Grumpy Gravel) and South (Red Steel Bridge) of Pleasant Park

North (Scenic Spot) and South (Gas N' Grub) of Corny Complex

East of Steel Farm

Zero Point aka The Aftermath

All possible locations that contain alien trees (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Players will have a much easier time attempting the challenge at these locations as they are offbeat and not that popular. The Aftermath is another major location to find alien trees, and while it does see a bit of activity during rounds, it's not as much as Holly Hatchery.



Note: The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Epic challenges will go live on July 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

