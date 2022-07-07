How to destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite

After The Seven defeated The Imagined Order in Fortnite and liberated The Zero Point, it sunk to the bottom of Loot Lake and remained dormant. However, before being freed, The Collider was able to activate it to an extent, due to which strange energies could be seen pulsating outward.

This, in turn, caused The Zero Point to internally flick through the many realities and stop at the one which is home to the Bloomwatcher. While it cannot be said with certainty that this entity controls the Bloom present on the island, it is spreading at an alarming rate. While the Reality Tree and its roots cannot be destroyed, the flora can.

Keeping this in mind, Epic Games is tasking loopers with destroying giant mushrooms using the Ripsaw Launcher. Although the flora present is not dangerous in nature, cutting it down seems like a good option. Those who manage to complete this endeavor will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.

Become an expert in fungiculture by destroying giant mushrooms in Fortnite

Now, when it comes to destroying flora in Fortnite, most players prefer using their most-trusted Pickaxe/Harvesting Tool. It gets the job done and also provides wood to those in the normal BR mode. However, with the introduction of Ripsaw Launchers, taking down trees and flora in general has become much easier.

But before proceeding, readers should note that there are two main locations where the Ripsaw Launcher can be obtained: The Chop Shop, south of Logjam Lotus, and purchased from Evie at Cuddle Cruisers east of The Daily Bugle. They can also be obtained via chests. That being said, there are two ways to complete this challenge.

1) Long-range shredder

The Ripsaw Launcher is amazing at cutting through objects present in Fortnite. For those in the normal build mode, this weapon can be used to melt builds in seconds. Coming back to the task at hand, the safest way to complete this challenge is by staying within firing range and shooting a Ripsaw at the giant mushroom.

While taking aim and getting a position may take some time, the process is automated. Once Ripsaw finds its target, it will slice through until the job is done. If players can line up a shot perfectly, two giant mushrooms can be cut down using one Ripsaw. This will save ammunition and some time.

2) Be careful while running with sharp objects

For those who want to get the job done quicker, using the Ripsaw Launcher as a melee weapon will work wonders. Players can sprint to reach the giant mushrooms and chain attack to destroy them. Furthermore, since the Ripsaw is not being launched, ammo is conserved. However, this method does come with its own risks.

Charging in to chop down a giant mushroom is definitely fun, but it might also lead players straight into an ambush. Given how large these mushrooms are, hiding behind one is a viable option. If players are not careful, they may just be running blindly into a trap.

