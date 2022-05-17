How to disable tank engines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite players face different challenges in every game they play. Apart from enemy engagement, several other factors also come into play that loopers need to look out for. Players can use different weapons, utilities and weaponry vehicles like tanks to battle opposing loopers. This could provide an upper-hand to the respective players.

However, these vehicles also have specific weak-points or tactics to be used against so that grounded loopers can have a balanced fight. As the community continues to explore new ideas and features in Fortnite, some of them are to be used daily in order to win and grab the Victory Royale.

How to disable Tank Engines in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite recently introduced tanks at IO bases and they caught the eye of the player base. The tanks have been widely used among the players due to its raw power and a two-player seating capacity.

However, Epic has decided to add a weak-point that was similiar to the original designs of tanks. Like any other vehicle design, the game follows an "engine-system" which players will be able to target, causing damage to the tanks at a faster rate.

The tank's engine can be found at the rear end emitting a yellow and orange light. If players starts firing at it, its HP won't decrease as such, but the tank will stop functioning. The entire tank would catch fire and would follow up with the message "Engine overheating." This is one of the seasonal Fortnite challenges that can be completed after this procedure.

Once the tank is disabled, anybody who enters the tank and chooses to drive it, won't be able to do it anymore. This method comes to rescue of players who sometimes get aimbotted by IO patrols driving tanks or several players who just want to wreak havoc across the island.

Are tanks effective in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Tanks are a new kind of weaponry vehicles added to the game in the current Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. They were a part of the Imagined Order's gear that they used to drill into the island in the previous season.

It consists of two seats that lead to two different weapons that can be used. One has the basic mechanics of a machine gun while the driver has access to a thermal cannon that carries heavy fire-power.

The Titan Tank has three weak spots: the tracks, the driver's hatch and the engine. If one of the tracks gets destroyed, the driver will have trouble driving. However, they can be restored manually without any specific item. When the driver's hatch is destroyed, the driver will be directly exposed to enemy fire, but it will be repaired automatically after a time which is indicated by a light bar under it.

Even after such weakpoints, the tanks are formidable vehicles and can be game-changers if used correctly.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan