How to get air time in a tank in Fortnite Chapter 3

Titan Tank in Fortnite Chapter 3 is arguably the heaviest land-based vehicle to be added to the game. It features a main cannon, twin turrets, and a vast HP pool. Given its size and sheer weight, most players imagined the vehicle to be slow. However, that was far from the truth.

The tank has an average speed of above 30 KM/H and, when boosted, can hit the high 40s mark. If players use a tank glitch, the average speed can surpass 50KM with ease.

Earn 20,000 XP by getting some air time in a tank (Image via iFireMonkey)

With week six soon going live, the developers have an interesting task for Loopers which involves tanks. To complete this task, players have to get air time of three seconds or more while in a tank. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. With that being said, it's time to go fly a tank.

Follow these tips to get air time in a tank in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are a total of three ways by which readers can complete this task in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. They can either build a ramp using materials, drive the tank over Chonker's Tires, or drive into Spider-Man's Bouncer. Here's how to do it:

1) Building a ramp

As the title dictates, Fortnite players will have to build a ramp in the normal battle royale mode. It doesn't have to be too high, three to five stacks should be just fine. Once the ramp is built, players need to carefully drive the tank up the ramp and boost off of it.

If done correctly, the tank should stay in the air for three seconds before coming back down. Depending on the surrounding terrain's height, players may need to build the ramp taller or position it over low ground.

2) Chonker's Tires

It's unclear what Chonker's Tires are made of, but they seem to support the weight of the tank. To complete the challenge using this method, players will have to find and place a Chonker's Tire in front of their tank.

Once placed, simply run over it to bounce upward. Using the boost will also help. Keep in mind that while Chonker's can be used to complete this challenge, the air time is very limited. Several attempts will likely be needed before the task is completed successfully.

3) Spider-Man's Bouncer

Aside from building a ramp and using Chonker's Tires, Loopers can also undertake the task using Spider-Man's Bouncer. These can be located in the Daily Bugle alongside a tank.

Given that the Bouncers are positioned a bit awkwardly, it may not be possible to get it right the first time around. Nevertheless, it's not impossible and with a bit of patience, the task can be completed easily.

4) Bonus: Mad Max style

For players who don't want to put in that much effort to complete this Fortnite challenge, there's an alternative method available. However, it comes with a few risks. All Loopers have to do is take the tank to high ground, boost, and speed off the side of the hill.

Be warned that depending on the height, the vehicle is liable to take minor damage upon hitting the ground. Furthermore, if the height is not high enough to produce an air time of three seconds, players will have to once more find a high ground to complete the task.

