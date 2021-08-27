How to earn free rewards from Fortnite 'March Through Time' event

Epic recently released an all-new "March Through Time" event for Fortnite. Since it was released, gamers have tried their level best to find out whether any free rewards are available.

Usually, Epic's collaboration rewards gamers with free in-game items, including exclusive skins. The developers are well aware of the fact that gamers look up to them for the rewards. Epic has not disappointed gamers as they can claim free rewards from the 'March Through Time' event.

This article will reveal details regarding the mode and guide gamers on how to claim the reward in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Play the new "March Through Time" to get a free reward

Epic has been collaborating with several popular cultural names that include the NBA, NFL, DC, and Marvel, to name a few. All these collaborative events were simple, and they rewarded gamers with several free items for completing certain missions.

The collaborations were done to make the game interesting and add a new perspective altogether. However, the recent "March Through Time" collaboration is a tad bit different from the rest.

The "March Through Time" event will last for a year, and gamers will be able to enjoy it until August 31st, 2022. The newly introduced event takes gamers to 1963, legendary social reformer Martin Luther King Jr.

Gamers who spend at least 20 minutes in the new Creative mode will be rewarded with the D.C.-63 Spray for free.

I'm uncertain if these are available right now, but there is a free "March Through Time" reward that can be earned by playing a Creative map! Here is the code for it and the reward!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion #FortniteLeaks #FortniteNews #Gaming #GamingUpdate pic.twitter.com/5ErqBH2ElR — SaltyBoii03: Fortnite Leaks 🧂👽 (@SaltyBoii03) August 17, 2021

As of now, this is the only reward available in the game. Expect more rewards to be unlocked as the "March Through Time" will remain for a year.

The code to join the newly launched Creative mode in Fortnite is 3815-8892-1433.

In 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech on the National Mall in Washington DC. The speech was a roaring call to arms for the civil rights of minority groups and remains an iconic moment in modern human history.

The most recent collaboration took place between Epic and Time. Apparently, gamers are teleported to the 1963 US to experience and wander around DC.

Celebrate the work of Dr. King in March Through Time presented by @TIME, an interactive experience by @Chasejackman1, @GQuanoe, @XWDFr, and @YU7A_16 in @FNCreate



Explore a reimagined DC, listen to Dr. King’s historic speech and more.https://t.co/FWs9BPWk31 pic.twitter.com/tmPhFnP6wL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2021

The collaboration aims to educate youth about important moments and hopes to drive them towards social causes.

Fortnite's efforts have garnered praise from all corners of the community. This is probably the first time a gaming organization has taken up such an educational initiative. Fortnite is already quite popular in the community, and these efforts will surely drive it to newer heights.

