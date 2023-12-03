How to easily survive Storm Circles in Fortnite Ranked mode

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought with it a lot of new content, and the new season also means a Ranked reset for players. In this reset, the game has introduced a new challenge that requires players to survive storm circles in Fortnite Ranked. The challenge not only demands strategic powers but also indicates that players have to play a defensive role sometimes to complete tasks like this.

As veteran players know, navigating the storm circles can make or break a situation, especially when the stakes are higher in Ranked mode. In this article, we will discuss effective strategies to not only endure the storm but thrive within it in Chapter 5 Season 1, ensuring success in this challenge.

Strategies to help players survive storm circles in Fortnite Ranked mode

The new Chapter 5 map provides players with a new playground (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Surviving the storm circles starts with a keen sense of map awareness and early rotations on the part of players. As soon as a Ranked Battle Royale match begins, players should make it a priority to assess their position in relation to the initial storm circle. Reasonable early rotations for players in Fortnite involve heading toward the center of the circle or positioning near key landmarks.

Players should keep an eye on the map to try and predict where the upcoming circles will form and plan their movements accordingly. By staying ahead of the storm, players reduce the risk of getting caught in the outer edges of the safe zone. Moreover, the recent addition of trains in Chapter 5 Season 1, has given players a new method of rotating and repositioning on the new map.

New weapons have been introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

In Ranked, adaptability is crucial, and a player's loadout plays a critical role in their survival. Players should prioritize weapons with versatile applications, such as the basics, assault rifles, shotguns, and healing items. A balanced loadout helps players prepare for both defensive and offensive scenarios, especially with the new items and weapons introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Understanding the dynamics of the storm circles in a match is crucial for survival. As the circle shrinks, players should try to predict where the majority of players will converge and position themselves accordingly. They can try and exploit the chaos created by the closing-in storm to catch opponents off guard and secure eliminations.

However, players should be mindful of unnecessary engagements that could leave them vulnerable to the storm's relentless damage and movement. Players can react to the storm circle dynamics and turn the challenge into a chance to get the upper hand on their enemies in Chapter 5 Season 1.

