How to enter Fortnite bot lobbies in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite bot lobbies are great for practicing and completing challenges. With the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 3, many players want to learn the new map and test out new items before they get into a fight against real players. This is where bot lobbies help, and it's very easy to enter them in the new season.

There are several methods of entering Fortnite bot lobbies in Chapter 4 Season 3. Each method has its advantages, but also some disadvantages which make them slightly inconvenient.

This article will explain everything you need to know about entering Fortnite bot lobbies in the new season. We will list all the popular methods of entering these lobbies in Chapter 4 Season 3, and explain all the steps you need to do.

It's easy to enter Fortnite bot lobbies in Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Fortnite bot lobbies with a new account

Fortnite bot lobbies can be entered with a new account (Image via Epic Games)

Entering bot lobbies in Fortnite Battle Royale used to be quite time-consuming in the past. It was only possible to enter these lobbies by creating a new Epic Games account, which is what we will describe in this method.

Here are the steps you need to take to enter bot lobbies with the classic method:

Sign up for a new Fortnite account by opening the Epic Games website

Sign in with your new account on another device

Invite the new account to your main lobby

Start a Duos, Trios, or Squads match

Leave the match with your new account as soon as you enter the game

To play Fortnite bot lobbies with this method, you can use GeForce Now (Image via Nvidia)

Advantages : Once you create a new account, you can use it whenever you want. If you don't have a second device, you can use GeForce Now to log in with your second account.

Disadvantages : Setting up a new account takes a bit of time. If you don't have a second device, you will either have to pay for the premium GeForce Now account or wait in a long queue every time you want to play.

2) Bot lobbies in the Creative mode

The Creative mode can also be used to enter Fortnite bot lobbies (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's Creative mode can also be used to enter bot lobbies. This is arguably the fastest method to play against bots, but it comes with a couple of disadvantages.

The method is quite straightforward and takes less than a minute to set up. You can also add this Creative map to your favorites and get quick access to it. To do so, simply hit the heart button after entering and confirming the map code.

Here are the steps you need to take to enter bot lobbies through the Creative mode:

Open the game mode menu

Select the Island Code tab

Enter 6285-5660-3783 as the code and confirm

Press the Play button to join the Creative map

Play the bot lobby

These Fortnite bot lobbies are great for exploring the new map (Image via Epic Games)

Advantages : Getting into Fortnite bot lobbies is very simple, and they require no additional steps. It's possible to get from the main menu to the bot match in less than a minute.

Disadvantages : This is essentially the Creative mode, meaning that you will not be able to complete challenges with this method. However, you can still earn XP and level up, but the amount of XP you earn will mostly depend on in-game actions and the amount of time you spend playing the game.

3) Bot lobbies with pre-made bot accounts

Fortnite bot lobbies can also be entered with matchmaking bots (Image via Epic Games)

This method is very similar to the first one. However, instead of creating a new Epic Games account, you will add one of the pre-made bots to your friend list. You will then team up with a bot and get into a lobby of your choice.

Adding pre-made bots is another quick method of entering Fortnite bot lobbies in Chapter 4 Season 3. However, this method is very popular, which is why many bots are busy or may not be available.

Here are the steps you need to take:

Launch the game

Add MM-Bot25 to your friend list

Invite the bot to your lobby

Launch a Battle Royale or Zero Build match

Play the bot lobby

It's easy to enter Fortnite bot lobbies with this method (Image via Epic Games)

Advantages : This is another quick and easy method that requires no extra effort to set up. Additionally, your friend list will not be cluttered as these matchmaking bots will remove themselves from your friend list after a couple of hours.

Disadvantages : Many bots are busy, which is what makes entering Fortnite bot lobbies very time-consuming. This method has become popular over the past few months, which is why many players are adding pre-made bots and using them to enter lobbies. You will have to add a different bot if MM-Bot25 is not working. To do this, simply change the number to another number from 10 to 50.

Victory Crowns and wins in bot lobbies

Victory Crowns are not available in any of these lobbies (Image via Epic Games)

Victory Crowns were added to Fortnite Battle Royale in Chapter 3, and many players have earned thousands of them. However, these crowns can no longer be obtained in Fortnite bot lobbies.

It was possible to do this in Chapter 3 Season 1, but Epic Games quickly patched it. There are no crowns in bot lobbies, meaning you cannot finish the game with a crowned victory. Epic likely changed this to prevent players from getting too many crowned wins without putting in a lot of effort.

In addition to this, all the stats and wins earned in bot lobbies will not show up in official leaderboards or the Fortnite Tracker. These lobbies are fantastic for leveling up, exploring a new map, or learning the game and its basics. However, they cannot be used to manipulate stats.

