How to get the Blizard Bomber skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Since the advent of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, everyone has been heading towards the party at Command Cavern, with DJ Yonder helping them have the best time of their lives. Naturally, PlayStation and Sony do not want to be left behind and will soon join the summer vibe.

As a reward for its loyal or new PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony is offering the Blizzard Bomber skin for free. Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' definitely needed some chill in the summer, and the Blizzard Bomber skin is here to do just that. The outfit seems like one of the better re-skins of Brite Bomber and comes along with the Mountaineer's Must-Haves backbling.

Sony is yet to announce when players will be able to start redeeming the Blizzard Bomber skin from their PS Plus subscription. However, once the skin is added to the game, players can get it from the add-on section of PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus is offering the Blizzard Bomber skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There is no end to freebies in the new season of Epic Games' Battle Royale. Players have already received the Volcanic Ash-Assin bundle, Dazzle Daggers, Vibrant Vibin emote, and Battle Bloom umbrella for free. Although most of these items are absolutely free, the next reward is only for players who have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Boenosimp @boenosimp BLIZZARD BOMBER || What do you think about this skin..? BLIZZARD BOMBER || What do you think about this skin..? https://t.co/itXqKeeWH2

The Blizzard Bomber skin was leaked last season, and players were eagerly waiting for its arrival. However, many players will be left disappointed after it was announced that it will be a PS Plus exclusive outfit. According to an official blog post on the PlayStation website, the Blizzard Bomber outfit will be released in the coming weeks.

To redeem the free skin, PlayStation Plus users can head to the Add-Ons section of the Fortnite listing on the PlayStation Store on their consoles. Here, they may find the Blizzard Bomber pack in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and press the claim button to redeem it.

PlayStation Plus users now have ten exclusive Fortnite skins

Rare cosmetics are always a treat in-game. Fortunately, PlayStation players have ten unique skins exclusive to their PS Plus subscription. All of these follow a blue theme and were accompanied by several other cosmetics. This explains why a winter-themed skin is arriving in a Summer-themed season.

All those subscribed to the service since its inception will have all ten exclusive skins, making them lucky owners of some of the rarest cosmetics in the game. Similarly, Blizzard Bomber will also be available only to PS Plus subscribers and will never show up in the item shop.

The Blizzard Bomber skin now joins Blue Team Leader, Blue Striker, Prodigy, Carbon Commando, Trilogy, Point Patroller, Cloud Striker, and other PS Plus skins to have arrived in the game.

Players who do not have a PlayStation Plus subscription will certainly be jealous of all those who can redeem the Blizzard Bomber skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.Clearly, PlayStation players will be eagerly looking forward to the official announcement from Sony.

