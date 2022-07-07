How to get eliminations with SMG or Shotgun in Fortnite 

For years, shotguns and SMGs have been the workhorse weapons for players in Fortnite. One offers close-range firepower, while the other can be used to spray opponents into submission.

Given their popularity, the guns have gone through several iterations and have been modified from season to season.

The latest iteration or variation of these firearms is the Two-Shot Shotgun and Charge SMG. Although they look very different from their original designs, they function similarly.

However, with more weapons to choose from, combat dynamics have shifted on the island.

Earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite by eliminating opponents using SMGs and Shotguns (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Thus, to help loopers find their roots with an SMG or Shotgun, the developers are tasking users with getting eliminations using these weapons. Although a few risks are involved, those who manage to complete the challenge will receive 15,000 XP as a reward.

Master art of eliminating loopers with SMGs and Shotguns in Fortnite

Although this challenge is pretty straightforward, there are a few things gamers need to keep in mind. By following these simple pointers, they should be able to complete the task quickly and avoid death in most cases.

1) Distance matters

Unlike ARs or the dreaded DMR, SMGs and Shotguns have an abysmal effective range in Fortnite. While they can inflict damage over relatively long distances, damage drop-offs will render the shots useless. The only thing players will accomplish is wasting ammo.

They must get close to ensure quick elimination using either of these weapons. Although risks are involved, it will provide a higher chance of success.

However, rushing in while firing these weapons is not recommended, and there's a good reason why.

2) Don't rush in with SMG or Shotgun

While this pointer may sound counterproductive, there's tactical reasoning for this. For instance, when rushing into close-range combat, there's a high chance that the opponent has potent close-range weapons. They will likely come out on top if they have better aiming skills than users.

To avoid this likely scenario, loopers should engage from afar and inflict damage before rushing in to secure a kill with a Shotgun or SMG. Furthermore, with their opponents having sustained damage, they will be unable to go head-to-head in a prolonged fight. This will give gamers the upper hand in the duel.

3) Try to approach stealthily

Since these weapons require players to be close to their intended target, rushing in the open may not be the best idea. For those with a bit of patience, being stealthy and moving in quietly for the kill is a good strategy.

Since the DPS of these weapons is very high, opponents will not have much time to react. If the shots can be landed accurately, an elimination will be guaranteed.

Even if the opponent manages to survive the ambush, a swift follow-up attack will seal the deal.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

