How to get LEGO Fortnite True Explorers Quest Pack for free

Fortnite players are in for a treat as the newly launched LEGO collaboration has brought with it two new skins that you can get for free. As if the previously reported LEGO Explorer Emile skin wasn't enough, the title has also introduced a fresh True Explorers Quest Pack that allows players to get the Trailblazer Tai skin without spending a single V-buck.

That's not all, as the True Explorers Quest Pack also carries a new back bling and opportunities for earning Battle Pass XP. This article will guide you through how you can get your hands on the Quest Pack in-game for free.

Acquiring the LEGO Fortnite True Explorers Quest Pack

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The journey to claiming the free True Explorers Quest Pack starts at the in-game shop. Launch Fortnite and head to the shop menu by selecting the designated section in the top bar menu. Within the shop, you can scroll down to explore all the available offerings. Among these offers, look for the True Explorers Quest Pack, which is currently available for you to purchase at no cost.

Once you have located it, click to access the details. Here, you will see that the Quest Pack includes the Trailblazer Tai Outfit, the Skullder Back Bling, and a favorable amount of XP to help players progress through the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass. The interesting thing about the Trailblazer Tai Outfit is that it comes in both a Fortnite style and a LEGO style.

Despite the Quest Pack being filled with valuable content, there is no real money required to claim this pack. Confirm your purchase and the True Explorers Quest Pack will be added to your inventory for the price tag of zero V-Bucks without deducting any currency.

What quests are in the True Explorers Quest Pack?

Expand Tweet

With the new True Explorers Quest Pack in your possession, it's time to embark on the quests that await you in the newly launched LEGO Fortnite game mode. Given below is a list of all the stages of the quests included in the pack:

Stage 1 of 4: Extend an invitation to an NPC to reside in any village in a Survival World.

Stage 2 of 4: Progress by crafting a Shortsword in a Survival World.

Stage 3 of 4: Evolve further by building a Spinning Wheel in a Survival World.

Stage 4 of 4: Bring the quest pack to a close by hitting and dealing damage with a Recurve Crossbow in a Survival World.

The convergence of LEGO and Fortnite has clearly brought a plethora of free rewards for players to claim and immerse themselves in a series of exciting quests and reap valuable rewards. First, the LEGO Explorer Emile skin and now the True Explorer Quest Pack, Epic Games is showering players with free content to go with the newly launched game mode.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!