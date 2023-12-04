How to get the Nanner Ringer Emote for free in Fortnite

The Nanner Ringer Emote in Fortnite is currently available for free. Players can redeem the item through a special code from the game's website. It's important to note that a limited quantity of codes are available, so players should act quickly to claim theirs. Given the popularity of cosmetics and emotes in the game, it is one chance players should not miss out on.

Fortnite has a wide array of cosmetics for players to get for free or purchase. These make for excellent choices for those who wish to introduce a bit of fun and frolic to their gameplay. The arrival of Chapter 5 Season 1 brings a host of cosmetics with the Big Bang Battle Pass for players to unlock and use.

How to obtain the Nanner Ringer Emote for free in Fortnite?

The Nanner Ringer Emote (Image via Epic Games)

Players need to follow the below-mentioned steps to get hold of the Nanner Ringer Emote for free in-game:

Go to Fortnite's official Redeem website and sign in to your account.

Enter the code - "BANAN-NANAN-ANA" or "BANANNANANANA"

or If done successfully, the emote will be available in your inventory and can be used anytime. The code can only be used 25 million times.

The Nanner Ringer Emote is a bit of whimsy where a ringing telephone made of bananas appears out of thin air in front of the player using the emote. The character then picks up the receiver, a banana, listens to it, and slams it down.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

After a lengthy downtime and the Big Bang event debacle, Chapter 5 Season 1 has finally arrived in Fortnite with a "new beginning" for the evolved Battle Royale.

Three fresh modes will arrive in the new season: LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing. Chapter 5 Season 1 also introduced iconic fictional characters like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake for players to pick out from the Big Bang Battle Pass.

New guns and weapons have been added to the arsenal, with Mod Benches also making their debut in-game. New area bosses have also arrived, who drop Society Medallions when defeated. There's plenty for players to wrap their heads around and try out.

Furthermore, Epic Games also revealed that they were providing compensatory rewards for the Big Bang event server and login issues. These were available to those who stepped into Fornite during OG season, including 750,000 OG Pass XP, The Clawz Retro Back Bling for free, and Spectra Knight quests autocompleted.

