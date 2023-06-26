How to get the Run it Down emote in Fortnite

Fortnite has a brand new BTS collaboration. For the third time in the game's history, they've put a song from the hit band in the game attached to an emote. The Run It Down emote is the latest crossover between Epic Games and the K-Pop group. Previously, they had Dynamite, and I'm Diamond as other emotes. Those are currently available with the new emote in a pack but can also be purchased separately.

Sometimes, Epic Games gives away emotes for free, or they're attached to challenges. That's not the case this time, though. Here's how to get the new BTS emote in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3.

How to get the brand new BTS emote in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Step 1: Load up the game and log into your account

Load up Chapter 4, Season 3, and make sure you're on the correct account (Image via Epic Games)

Load up the application on whichever platform you play on (Xbox, PlayStation, Android, etc.). As long as it's up to date, this should happen relatively quickly. It may prompt you to select an account, so ensure to choose the right one.

Step 2: Head to the Item Shop

Go to the Item Shop to find any available cosmetics (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

The Item Shop is the sixth tab in the game, so press to move to the right five times or select the shop outright if you are playing on a keyboard and mouse. It should start you on the "Featured" section, but if it doesn't, scroll up until you see it.

Step 3: Select the emote

Select the emote (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

The Run It Down emote should be right there. It is also available as part of the BTS Dynamite Pack, but if you want this particular emote, it should be the first option on the left side of the Featured section. This will showcase what the emote looks like and give information on it. It costs 500 V-Bucks, so you can purchase it and gift it to friends.

It will then show up in your locker, so navigate there. You must select an existing emote in your loadout to remove and replace it with the Run It Down Fortnite emote. You can find it easily by looking for the Icon Series section or new ones with the exclamation point.

From there, you can load into a match and use the brand new emote or try it out in the lobby while you wait to matchmake for a bout during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

