How to get Seeds in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Seeds in LEGO Fortnite are an integral part of the gaming experience. They can be used to start your farm in-game and provide a sustainable source of food. Given that your character tends to get hungry, this is a great way to ensure they never starve. Furthermore, since you can plant Seeds within the confines of your Village, they can be kept safe behind your wall.

Getting Seeds can be a bit tricky, however. They can be found during the early game, but obtaining them in bulk will require a bit of work. That said, here are three different ways to get Seeds in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

1) Build a Grain Mill

Building a Grain Mill will require some time to build (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The mid-game method to get Seeds in LEGO Fortnite is rather long-drawn but is worth it in the long run. You will need to build a Grain Mill, and given the resources needed, this could take some time.

To create a Grain Mill, you will need 20 Knotroot Rods, 20 Granite Slabs, and 3 Shells. While the latter two resources are easy to acquire, Knotroot Rods could take some time to find. You will need to harvest it by chopping Cactus, which can be found in the desert biome.

Work with friends to gather resources faster (Image via Epic Games)

Once all the resources are gathered, you can build a Grain Mill. After it's created, select the fruit or vegetable seed you want to extract and put it into the Grain Mill. Once the milling process ends, you will get seeds.

2) Dig the Soil using your Shovel

Try digging in different spots to collect Seeds (Image via Epic Games)

One of the easier ways to find Seeds is to use a Shovel. By digging the ground, you have a small chance of finding Seeds. Depending on the biome you are in, you could acquire a variety of Seeds.

Although rather time-consuming, this process is a good way to stack up Soil in LEGO Fortnite.

3) Search Chests and LEGO Llamas found while exploring

Be careful while exploring to find Chests and LEGO Llamas (Image via Epic Games)

The easiest way to get Seeds in LEGO Fortnite is to search Chests and LEGO Llamas. Depending on your luck and spawn location, you could come across Seeds by interacting with Chests and LEGO Llamas.

They are a bit risky to get to since they are usually guarded by creatures, but with a bit of luck, you could find a large cache of a variety of Seeds. You could even find Seeds exclusive to other biomes despite being in the grassland biome.

Follow Sportskeeda for more articles on Lego Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!