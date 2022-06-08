How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Supercharged XP has been around in Fortnite for quite some time now. When activated, it allows players to rapidly climb levels on their Battle Pass. Although this Supercharged XP doesn't last for many levels, it does allow players to bypass the extra effort required to level up.

In previous seasons, this type of XP was only granted to players who would miss out on daily challenges. Since these challenges help Loopers gain XP daily, they are vital in the grand scheme of things. Thus, players would be given Supercharged XP to compensate for their loss. However, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, things are a bit different.

"Keep the good vibes going! Accolade XP has been doubled, also jump in now for an extra boost of Supercharged XP."

Ready, steady, Supercharged Fortnite XP, and go!

As aforementioned, things are currently a bit different. Following the backlash (yet again) from the community over the lack of XP, the developers have enabled Supercharged XP for everyone. Yes, this includes players who religiously complete daily challenges as well.

Irrespective of players' level, everyone in the current season will gain Supercharged XP for at least one level, if nothing else. While it doesn't solve the XP grind issue, it does help level up a tiny bit. But wait, that's not all that Epic Games has changed.

I just wanna level up man @FortniteStatus EPIC GAMES ITS ALREADY RAN OUT

According to the official Tweet, XP gained from Accolades has been doubled. While this may not sound like much, it does generate a lot of XP. For instance, picking fruits usually gives players about 400 XP. This has now been increased to 1,920 XP, which is a lot.

Suffice to say, for Loopers wanting to gain some easy experience points and level up or at the very least speed up the leveling process, it's time to jump into the game and do stuff.

What does the community think of this surprise Supercharged XP event in Fortnite?

Some fans are thrilled that Epic Games has taken the initiative to make leveling up easy, even if it's just temporary. Others have nipped it in the bud and directly stated that the developers are doing this to make players spend money, which is not entirely true, but it is still a valid statement.

Here's what a user by the name of Vibin Fish had to say:

"Well, they obviously want people to buy levels, but they also want people playing the game. Those with tier 100 Darth Vader will probably go off to Party Royal, Creative or not play as much because they don’t have that same pressure to level up."

While this is true, with the XP grind being so high, players who do not have time on their hands to dedicate to the game will be forced to buy Battle Pass tiers. Many may even forgo purchasing the Battle Pass as completing it is a pipedream.

Vibin Fish continued by saying:

"If you’re constantly playing (or just playing a lot), chances are you will consume more content they bring out (this could be weapons, map changes, or items that relate to something in the Item Shop, especially since summer is coming up) but if you’re in Party Royal, etc., you won’t."

Nevertheless, while there are a few reasons that can be validated to justify the XP grind being so hard, some fans are not convinced that it's in their best interest. Here's what a few had to say:

Y'all REALLY THOUGHT we wouldn't notice y'all skimping XP every season since this new chapter started.... My question is why? Why do y'all continue to make this shit so grindy? After you hit lvl 100, the "alternate skin colors" are trash

Lix 🪷

please DO NOT do the same thing you did in season 8 you ruined the xp that season woth those "fixes"

Why do you keep messing with XP at the start of every season, just leave it alone

That's not true. Honestly the only people who buy to tier 100 are people who want to get to level 200. Not everyone does. If they grant too much XP, people will be tier 100 in a few weeks and be bored. If it's too slow, people will cry that it's taking too long

Exactly, they silent nerf it most of the time and let the whales buy all their skins and levels, then "fix" XP. It's genius really

Easy way to make the people with money spend a few bucks to be quicker than the others, simply it's just to make people by levels.

For the time being, there's not much that can be done. Loopers will have to bite their tongues and sweat it out in different modes to get XP. Even though the Supercharged XP may not be much, every little bit does help. Hopefully, Epic Games will fix the XP issue in the 21.10 Fortnite update.

