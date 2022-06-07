Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaks: Everything new coming to the game this season

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has brought with it a lot of new changes. Rideable animals, a 'bloom' biome, a new loot pool, and a vibin season theme. As is traditional, even before the servers could come out of downtime, dataminers began showing their skills and leaking bits of information.

By the time the downtime was coming to an end, everything, including the proverbial kitchen sink, had been leaked. While a lot of the content was leaked, a good chunk of it is yet to be added to the season. These will be kept in reserve for a later date or when content is scarce.

Five new items coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Saw Blade Shooter

Starting off with a unique weapon that was showcased in the season's trailer, the Saw Blade Shooter is going to be a doozy. As the name suggests, when the weapon is fired, it shoots saw blades that fall to the ground and roll towards the target.

Since the item is closely related to construction in real life, it may specialize in inflicting huge amounts of damage to buildings and structures in-game. However, this does not imply that it will not injure opponents as well. Damage will likely be adjusted depending on what or who the saw blade makes contact with.

2) Grapple Glove

Much like Spider-Man's Web Shooters from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the Grapple Glove will work similarly. As showcased in the trailer, players will be able to use it to swing clear of obstacles and opponents.

Much like its counterpart from the past season, it's likely to have a fixed amount of charges as well. Aside from this, the swinging mechanics will be toned down since it's an Indiana Jones themed item. Being able to perform death-defying stunts mid-air is not his modus operandi.

3) Darth Vader's Lightsaber

While Darth Vader may be in-game as an outfit, players will not rest easy until they are able to wield his Lightsaber in their character's hands. Thankfully, they won't have to wait long as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is already in full swing.

However, it is unclear when the developers plan on releasing it to the game. If an educated guess is to be made, they will probably add his Lightsaber to the game when Obi-Wan and him duke it out in the series. Another could probably be that they release the item to the game after the series ends on June 22 to continue hyping the franchise.

4) Force Ability

he also seemed to be using his own lightsaber where he threw it and also a new choke ability? possible new mythics Darth Vader is in the Battle Pass!!he also seemed to be using his own lightsaber where he threw it and also a new choke ability? possible new mythics #Fortnite #Fortnite Season3 #Fortnite Vibin Darth Vader is in the Battle Pass!! he also seemed to be using his own lightsaber where he threw it and also a new choke ability? possible new mythics #Fortnite #FortniteSeason3 #FortniteVibin https://t.co/83Mhp26OUw

While Darth Vader's Lightsaber is a nice touch, force-choking and lifting someone off the ground is even better. As showcased in both of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailers, the developers are likely hinting at this ability being added in-game in the form of a new mythic weapon.

If it works as it did in the Star Wars franchise, players will be able to lift objects and opponents and slam them into the environment, dealing damage. However, given that Fortnite's demography is primarily children, the developers may not want to add the ability to force-choke players in-game.

5) Reality Tree changes

Although this is not classified as an item, The Reality Tree will go through some changes as the season progresses. It is not known for the time being what these are or how they could work. These may just be aesthetic in nature or have tangible effects on the map and loot pool.

Perhaps it may even have something to do with this season's antagonist unofficially dubbed The Bloomwatcher. For the time being, that's all the information available officially and through leaks. Loopers will have to wait for the first major Fortnite update (21.10) to get some answers.

