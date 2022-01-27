How to glide for 150 meters after launching from a Klombo's blowhole in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The origin of Klombos in Fortnite is unknown. According to the lore, these ancient creatures have been on the island since the dawn of time. Due to the heavy snow cover, they were stuck in a state of constant brumation. However, once the island flipped, climate change took hold and melted the snow.

Although not much is known about these creatures, it's been established that they love Klomberries and are peace-loving. Unless provoked, they do not attack Loopers on the island. Another salient feature is their blowhole which is located on the top of their head.

Launching from a Klombo's blowhole in Fortnite is a good way to rotate (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

From time to time, Klombos will shoot items out of the blowhole. Given the pressure, it provides enough force to launch players into the air. To better understand this weird phenomenon. Loopers are being tasked with gliding after being launched from a blowhole. Completing the task will reward 25,000 XP.

Glide for 150 meters after launching from a Klombo's blowhole in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It will take some timing, skill, and a bit of luck to safely launch from a Klombo's blowhole. Here are the steps needed to execute the task:

Land near Haven's Oasis.

Gear up and look for a Klombo.

If the creature is moving too much, use Klomberries to stop it.

Once it stops moving, build a ramp and get on top of it.

Alternatively, players can even get on top of it by running up its tail.

Reach the head and wait for the blowhole to activate.

Once up in the air, wait until maximum verticality has been achieved.

Once high enough, deploy the glider and glide 150 meters to complete the challenge

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to remember when interacting with Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3

Klombos are neutral creatures in-game, meaning they don't attack unless attacked first. While attacking neutral NPCs in-game first may work in a player's favor, attacking Klombos will not end well.

As of now, it is impossible to kill one of these creatures in Fortnite. Despite many content creators claiming that it can be done, in reality, it is not feasible. They have been designed to withstand any attack players can throw at them.

Given that they take only one damage from any weapon, it is clear that the developers have made them indestructible. If a player manages to enrage one during a match, the best option is to simply run away or rotate to safety.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to being invincible, these gentle giants shoot loot out of their blowhole from time to time. If lucky, players can even obtain powerful legendary weapons and other items at random.

Edited by Danyal Arabi