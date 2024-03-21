How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Easy ways to earn quick XP

The question on everyone's mind is how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. With certain individuals already crossing seasonal Level 100 and unlocking Battle Pass rewards, players are starting to feel left out. As such, the urge to level up fast in this season is great for the most part. Thankfully, it's not too tedious this time around.

Epic Games has ensured to provide players with ample methods to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Numerous quests/challenges can be undertaken in several different modes.

Here's a detailed guide on how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Everything you need to know

Before discussing how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you should know about the two XP types you can get in-game. This will let you make a more informed choice about how you would like to level up in-game.

1) Passive XP

Passive XP, more popularly called AFK XP, can be gained by being present in the game mode. This holds true for Creative, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. It also applies to Battle Royale, but only in certain situations.

2) Active XP

Active XP can be gained in modes such as Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Creative, and the newly added Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM (limited time mode).

With a better understanding of how XP can be gained, here are the numerous ways to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

1) LEGO Fortnite: Try Fishing, Survive And Thrive, and Freeplay

Try Fishing (Image via Epic Games)

Although LEGO Fortnite is all about AFK XP, you can complete a few quests/challenges to earn additional XP. Try your hand at fishing; it's relaxing and a great group activity for everyone. Once you catch fish, you can use them to create different consumables. They can be consumed when perks and/or bonuses are needed.

Survive and Thrive (Image via Epic Games)

Another set of quests/challenges you can undertake are Survive and Thrive. These will task you with venturing out into your LEGO World and completing several objectives. Although the XP payout is low, you will still get playtime XP for just being present in the game mode.

Freeplay (Image via Epic Games)

Lastly, there are a few quests/challenges in the Freeplay section. Again, although the XP payout is low, they are tiny tasks you can complete to earn more XP while playing. If you play LEGO Fortnite regularly, remember that the XP gained from playtime maxes out at 5.25 seasonal levels every 24 hours. It should take you about four hours to earn this.

2) Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava and Rise Of Midas

Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava (Image via Epic Games)

Midas is back in the storyline, and he's here to stay, at least for Chapter 5 Season 2. With his return, Floor Is Lava LTM has been brought back as well. You can team up with friends in this LTM to earn quite a bit of XP over the next few days. While some of the tasks associated with these quests/challenges are a tad difficult, the XP gain will be worth it.

Weekly Quests (Image via Epic Games)

Aside from getting the Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe for free by playing in the LTM, you can earn XP in Battle Royale. Numerous quests/challenges associated with Midas can be completed, ranging from combat and exploration to perhaps even a bit of betrayal. "Eh Tu, Brutus?"

3) Kickstart

Kickstart (Image via Epic Games)

For those wondering how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, completing Kickstart quests/challenges is a great way to get the ball rolling. The tasks at hand are simple, and the XP payout is rather substantial. A few cosmetic freebies can also be earned.

4) Match Quests and Weekly Quests

Match Quests (Image via Epic Games)

Match Quests are a great way to earn quick XP in every match. You can select three to complete every 24 hours. There is a bonus XP payout as well that you can earn by completing three Match Quests before they reset.

Rise Of Midas (Image via Epic Games)

When talking about how to level up fast in Chapter 5 Season 2, Weekly Quests cannot be ignored. Although the amount of XP they grant has been severely nerfed over time, they are a great way to level up. At the very least, you will earn XP rapidly at the start of each new week in-game.

5) Story

Story Quests (Image via Epic Games)

With Chapter 5 Season 2 introducing Greek Gods to the storyline, Epic Games has created a series of quests/challenges to ease players into the lore. At the moment, Oracle's Snapshot is active, and each completed task will grant you 10,000 XP. In total, you can earn over a level's worth of XP by completing simple tasks.

6) Milestones and Special Accolades

Milestones and Special Accolades (Image via Epic Games)

Speaking of ways on how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Milestones cannot and should not be ignored. These are long-term goals for you to complete over the duration of the season. The tasks are repetitive in nature, but the XP payout is well worth the effort put into it.

In addition to Milestones, you can complete Special Accolades in every match as well to earn XP. Some are basic in nature, while others are more secretive. They will take a while to master and earn in every match, but the XP payout is definitely worth the effort for some of them.

7) Survivor Medals

Survivor Medals (Image via Epic Games)

For those who enjoy the thrill of combat, earning Survivor Medals is a great way to gain XP. Although this method is not the easiest to earn XP, it is one of the ways to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. It will also improve your combat prowess to a large extent, so it's a win-win situation.

Note: All the abovementioned ways of leveling up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will not be valid throughout the season. Some quests/challenges will be time-bound.

