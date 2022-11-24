How long does Chrome Splash effect last in Fortnite?

Chrome Splash, introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, gives players the Chrome Splash effect when used. When the item was first seen in the trailer, it caused quite a buzz in the community. Players could not wait to get their hands on it and use it in-game.

Fast forward to the end of Chapter 3 and it's safe to say that most players have had their fill of the Chrome Splash. Despite millions of players using the item for so many days, most are unaware of how long it lasts.

Chrome Splash effect wearing off (Image via Epic Games)

It's not uncommon for players to be sprinting across the island as a Chrome Blob, only to revert to human form and fall short of reaching a safe zone. In some of these scenarios, players end up being eliminated due to fire and fall damage. That said, here's a quick look at how long the Chrome Splash effect lasts in Fortnite.

The Chrome Splash effect lasts for about 40 seconds in Fortnite

Based on rough calculations, the Chrome Splash effect lasts for about 40 seconds after the item is used. Before the effect wears off, the player's character will start pulsating for five seconds beforehand. This is the final warning for players to stop their daredevil antics and get back to solid ground.

As mentioned, it's not uncommon to see players fall and take damage or be set ablaze by opponents when the item's effect wears off. Most are unaware of when the item's effects will end and leave themselves open to sustaining damage. That said, keeping track of how long the effect will last is not possible for everyone.

Fireproof! (Image via Epic Games)

For this reason, most veteran players use Chrome Splash every now and then while rotating or when in combat. Since the item heals players and inorganic objects alike, it comes in handy during a fierce gun fight.

Moreover, given that players can farm the item by destroying objects consumed by Chrome, there's no need to use it sparingly. With a bit of planning and executing, full stacks of Chrome Splash can be collected in mere seconds. On that note, it might be time to bid farewell to this mysterious substance.

Chrome Splash will more than likely be vaulted at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4

With Fortnite Chapter 4 a little over a week away, this may be the last few days that players will get to experience the Chrome Splash effect in the BR mode. Since the item was a part of the season's theme, it will not fit in the next phase of the storyline. While this assumption may prove wrong, it's highly unlikely.

As seen in the past, each item/weapon that's unique to a season is vaulted once it ends. Epic Games will be following this trend as it's necessary to keep the loot pool fresh for each new segment of the storyline.

Nevertheless, on a brighter note, Chrome Splash will get added to Creative mode once Chapter 4 is in full swing. If nothing else, players will be able to reminisce about the good times and use the Chrome Splash effect in their Creative maps.

Poll : Should Chrome Splash remain in the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4? Yes. No. 8 votes