How to make Hauler In LEGO Fortnite

You can easily construct a Hauler in LEGO Fortnite. It will help you load multiple resources. The recent Mechanical Mayhem update in LEGO Fortnite introduces various vehicle options such as the Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler.

While the construction process of the Hauler is straightforward, your time will be spent gathering crafting materials. This is because acquiring the necessary resources requires collecting various items and utilizing the Crafting Bench to produce components.

Upon gathering all the required resources, you must progress through seven stages of the crafting process. Each stage requires selecting and aligning specific components before moving on to the next.

To learn how to construct a Hauler in LEGO Fortnite, follow the steps mentioned below.

Materials required to craft Hauler in LEGO Fortnite

You have to unlock the crafting recipe for the Hauler first (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

To unlock the crafting recipe for the Hauler in LEGO Fortnite, you must first obtain Four Wooden Rods. After that, head to the Builds Menu and scroll down to discover the unlocked crafting recipe for the Hauler. Choose the Hauler, and the crafting stages will begin.

Before starting the crafting process, it's essential to know the required materials:

2 Suspensions: Type 03

2 Vehicle Base: Type 02

Vehicle Base: Type 11

Vehicle Base: Type 09

Vehicle Base: Type 02

2 Suspension: Type 04

Open Cabin Rear

Suspension: Type 05

Vehicle Stair

2 Vehicle Seat Medium

2 Vehicle Base: Type 03

Large Cabin Roof

Vehicle Stair Rail

4 Large Powered Wheels

2 Large Turnable Wheels

Large Driver's Seat

2 Large Fender

Engine Bay

1 Wind Shield

Vehicle Base: Type 01

6 Vehicle Railing

2 Medium Fender

Large Power Center

Large Front Brush Guards

2 Angle Light Bar

Steps to craft Hauler in LEGO Fortnite

You just have to complete all seven stages (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Here are the steps to complete the crafting process of the Hauler in LEGO Fortnite:

Stage 1: Begin by selecting two Suspensions of Type 03 and placing them above the Jack.

Stage 2: Proceed to select two Vehicle Base: Type 02, one Vehicle Base: Type 11, and one Vehicle Base: Type 09.

Stage 3: Next, select the Open Cain Rear, two Suspension Type 04, one Suspension Type 05, Vehicle Stair, two Vehicle Seat Medium, and one Vehicle Base Type 03.

Stage 4: In this stage, you have to select the Large Cabin Roof, one Vehicle Base Type 03, Vehicle Stair Rail, four Large Powered Wheels, and two Large Turnable Wheels.

Stage 5: Then, choose one Vehicle Seat Medium, Large Driver's Seat, two Large Fenders, and Engine Bay.

Stage 6: Move on to selecting the Wind Shield, one Vehicle Base Type 01, and six Vehicle Railings.

Stage 7: Finally, complete the process by selecting two Medium Fenders, Large Power Center, Large Front Brush Guards, and two Angle Light Bars.

In each stage, focus only on selecting the specified components. Alignment and angles will be guided by blue images that appear during the crafting process. These images serve as shadows indicating where each component should be placed.

Once all seven stages are completed, your Hauler in LEGO Fortnite will be fully assembled.

