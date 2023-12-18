In the expansive open world of LEGO Fortnite, you are bound to face formidable foes like Brutes and other bosses as a common challenge. In order to fortify your durability and enhance your capabilities in combat, the Charm of Resilience plays a pivotal role as it not only confers you with enhanced durability but also allows for more effective offensive and defensive maneuvers.

The Charm of Resilience is one of the many useful trinkets in the game and much like the other Charms, it provides certain resistances and buffs for your LEGO Fortnite adventures. This article will guide you through the steps to not only crafting the coveted Charm of Resilience but also getting the most out of its abilities.

Steps to crafting Charm of Resilience in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gather the necessary ingredients

Wool Thread (Image via Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before crafting the Charm of Resilience, you must acquire a Crafting Bench of at least Rare rarity, which will be the base for this process. Once you have the bench ready, you need to collect all the resources required for the Charm of Resilience recipe.

You will need the following resources to craft the Charm of Resilience in LEGO Fortnite:

Rare: 3 Wool Threads, 5 Obsidian Slabs, 10 Sand Shells, 5 Copper Bars

Epic: 3 Heavy Wool Threads, 5 Cursed Bones, 5 Malachite Slabs, 5 Iron Bars

2) Crafting the Charm of Resilience

Rare Charm of Resilience (Image via Games & Apps Tutorials on YouTube)

Once you have all the required resources, you can return to your LEGO Fortnite village and interact with the Crafting Bench. In the Crafting Bench menu, navigate to the Charms section, where you can find the recipe for the Rare Charm of Resilience.

You can then submit the collected ingredients to the Crafting Bench, aligning with the Charm of Resilience recipe. After submitting all the resources. all you have to do is confirm the crafting process. You can collect the charm from the Crafting Bench once the procedure concludes.

3) Getting the Epic Charm of Resilience

Epic Charm of Resilience (Image via Verlisify on YouTube)

After getting the Charm of Resilience in your inventory, you can upgrade it to an Epic Charm of Resilience. For this upgrade, you will have to first upgrade the Crafting Bench to an Epic rarity, which will require specific resources like Copper Bars and Brute Scales.

Here's what you will need to get an Epic Crafting Bench:

25 Obsidian Slabs

15 Copper Bars

1 Brute Scale

With the Epic Crafting Bench and the steps listed in this guide, you can craft the Epic Charm of Resilience, one of the many useful charms in LEGO Fortnite, allowing you to have increased durability and better maneuverability.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!