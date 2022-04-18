Fortnite might be the only game whose fan base spans across ages, and the game itself has earned a place in mainstream popular culture. The game influences viral videos and hosts tournaments worth thousands of dollars every month.

The universe of the game is also influenced by pop culture, films, and real-life personalities who join the loop and become a part of the Fortnite universe via in-game cosmetics or a fully-fledged seasonal collaboration. Fans of the Battle Royale can now test their skills and knowledge on Fortle, which is a Fortnite-inspired version of the word-building game Wordle.

How and where to play Fortle - The Fortnite version of Wordle?

Fortle was unofficially created by the Fortnite Skin website. Although there is no news on an official version of the game, the unofficial version works very similar to a standard game of Worlde. However, it uses purple and orange colors instead of the standard yellow and green, to indicate a correct letter in the final word and the position of the letter in the grid.

The rules of Fortle are explained on the website (Image via FortniteSkin)

If the color is purple, it means the player has correctly guessed the letter of the final five-letter word. If it is orange, both the letter and its position in the final word are correct.

Loopers should know the words and terminology of the Battle Royale well enough to play Fortle as it initially requires them to wildly guess the final word using a range of terms from the game.

TmarTn @TmarTn fortle



wordle but with fortnite terms



just what we've been missing fortlewordle but with fortnite termsjust what we've been missing https://t.co/K8gEelDBTF

To play the free-to-play Fortle, fans can visit www.fortniteskin.com/fortle and try to guess the word of the day. A new Fortle will be available every day, so players can test their knowledge about the Fornite universe and its terminology.

Today's Fortle solved in just a few steps (Image via FortniteSkin)

The player base appears to be actively participating in Fortle, and fans seem to be learning new phrases from the game. The Wordle of the day shows a very commonly foraged consumable that players can consume to gain a small amount of health. The player here guesses the common five-letter words using the game's terminology, and this leads him to guess the correct word, given the position of the letters and how they rearrange themselves along the grid.

Fortle is yet another fun-filled collaboration for Fortnite players to enjoy as the game continues to bring in new players every day with the ongoing and positively received Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Siddharth Satish