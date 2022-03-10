How to reach a speed of 65 in a vehicle at Chonker's Speedway or Behemoth Bridge in Fortnite Chapter 3

When it comes to high-octane mobility in Fortnite, cars have no equal. While Spider-Man Web Slingers are arguably better at present, cars have been around for a few seasons

At the start of Chapter 3 Season 1, the most hyped location was Chonker's Speedways. Now, with the current season about to end, history is set to repeat itself, at least for some time.

Reach 65 in a vehicle to earn 25,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

For one of the week 14 challenges, players will have to put the pedal to the metal and have to reach a speed of 65 while in a vehicle. This has to be done at either Chonker's Speedway or Behemoth Bridge. Those who manage to complete the task will earn 25,000 experience points.

Here's how to reach a speed of 65 in a vehicle at Chonker's Speedway or Behemoth Bridge in Fortnite

By now, both newbies and seasoned players alike have had time to test out vehicles this season. However, not everyone has had the need to speed at 65 down the road. Well, that's about to change soon. Here's how to complete this task easily:

Chonker's Speedway

Users can find many vehicles within the vicinity of Chonker's Speedway (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land at Chonker's Speedway in a solo match or bot lobby.

Secure gear and ensure that the area is free of other players/bots.

Find a vehicle and enter it.

Straighten out the vehicle for better control and maneuverability.

User the boost feature to accelerate and cross 65.

Behemoth Bridge

Find vehicles southwest of Behemoth Bridge or at Coney Crossroads (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Land southwest of Behemoth Bridge or Coney Crossroads.

Secure basic loot and gear up.

Find a vehicle and drive towards Behemoth Bridge.

While crossing the bridge ensure that the vehicle is going above 65.

Use the boost to increase the speed if needed.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Are vehicles better than Spider-Man's Web Slingers in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Spider-Man's mythics were a game-changer when added on to Chapter 3. With 80 uses, players can easily swing across the map without a problem. While they are unconventional, the mobility they offer is second to none. Users can swing over hills and clear entire landmarks with ease.

On the other hand, vehicles are more traditional in nature. They offer some protection from gunfire but can be destroyed relatively easily. However, when compared to the utility of the Web Slingers, they fall far behind. Thus, for the time being, Spider-Man mythics are the best option in-game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi