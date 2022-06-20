How to redeem Fortnite gift card: Step-by-step guide

If you play Epic Games' battle royale video game, chances are that you've come across a Fortnite gift card at some point. As many players are aware, gift cards are used to add V-Bucks to an account.

V-Bucks are an in-game currency and are used to purchase cosmetic items from the Item Shop as well as the Battle Pass.

Once you obtain a Fortnite gift card, you will receive a code that you need to enter on the Epic Games website. While this process sounds simple, some users are confused.

Furthermore, many scam websites try to trick them into entering gift card info, hence this guide.

Redeem Fortnite gift card in few easy steps

To redeem a Fortnite gift card, you will have to go to its page on Epic's website. Before you click anything, please double-check that you are on the correct website as many scam websites look exactly like the official one.

Once you are there, you will want to click on the yellow "Get Started" button and then type in the code that you can find on your gift card. The code is located on the back of the card, and you will have to scratch it off first.

You can find a gift card code for Fortnite on the back (Image via Epic Games)

After entering the code, you need to select the device you play Fortnite Battle Royale on to finish the process. Gift cards are available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.

The redemption process is the same for every platform as an Epic account is tied to a platform account. However, PlayStation and Xbox gamers may also decide to use the code redemption on their own platform instead of logging into Fortnite's official website.

It's important to note that you must log in with your Fortnite account on the website. If you have multiple accounts, ensure to log in with the right one before entering the gift card code.

How to get V-Bucks gift card?

Fortnite gift cards are available at major retailers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia.

Epic is working with card providers and retailers globally to bring gift cards to more countries, but this process may take years.

Some cards are region-locked, meaning you can only use them in a compatible region. For example, if you purchase a gift card in the United Kingdom, it may not be compatible with a Fortnite account created in Canada.

Furthermore, it's important to note that V-Bucks purchased on Nintendo Switch cannot be shared across other devices. Fortunately, this is not the case with other platforms, as this currency can be shared between other compatible devices.

