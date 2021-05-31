How to repair telescopes easily in Fortnite Season 6

Among all the quests available in Fortnite Season 6, the Spire Quests and the Foreshadow Quests are among the most entertaining. They give players fun and motivational tasks that require them to explore the island and get familiar with POIs and landmarks.

One of the foreshadowing quests will require players to fix telescopes scattered all over the island, and 20 metals will also be needed to repair each telescope. There are a total of seven telescopes lying about the island in Fortnite Season 6.

These are the ‘Repair damaged telescopes’ locations! This quest is part of the Foreshadowing Quest Line. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/HgsPZFl3Hl — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) May 25, 2021

While repairing the telescopes in Fortnite Season 6 is a relatively easy task, a few locations are surrounded by hostile wildlife, which may pose a problem if players try to solo this quest.

Here's a quick guide on locating the telescopes and what players can expect to find in the area.

Where to find and how to repair telescopes in Fortnite Season 6

As mentioned above, players will need to gather 20 metals before proceeding to repair the telescopes. There are seven telescopes spread out across the island, but players need only repair five of them to complete this quest. Once completed, users will be rewarded with 24,000 experience points.

Here are the locations of the telescopes players can repair in Fortnite Season 6:

1) West of Misty Meadows

Players must be on the lookout for hostile wildlife (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

West of Misty Meadows, on top of a small hilltop, a telescope can be found. Players must be on the lookout for hostile wildlife that roams about in the area. They should gather metal from Misty Meadows before proceeding to make the repairs.

2) North of Fancy View

Gamers should land directly at the location if possible (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

Just north of Fancy View, on a quiet hilltop, players can find a telescope. The nearby scrap should have enough metal to allow them to commence repairs. Gamers should land directly at the location if possible.

3) South West of Shipwreck Cove

Players must move here directly from battle (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

This location may be tricky to get to if players decide to take a walk to reach it. The best way to reach this telescope will be to directly land from the battle.

Once there, using ziplines, players can move about to look for metal to repair it.

4) West of Lockie's Lighthouse

Raptor infestation warning! (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

Players can locate another telescope a short walk from the lighthouse. The metal needed to repair it can be obtained from the lighthouse itself. Gamers must be warned that the area is infested with Raptors.

5) South East of Retail Row

Players must beware the surrounding area that is filled with hostile wildlife (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

Located atop a snow-covered hill, reaching this telescope's location may be a bit difficult, as the surrounding area is filled with hostile wildlife. Gearing up and gathering metal from Retail Row would be the wisest thing to do.

6) FN Radio

Arguably the most notorious location of the seven (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

This is probably the most dangerous telescope repair location in Fortnite Season 6. The area is filled with raptors and wolves, and players will have to fight their way out after repairing the telescope.

Thankfully, metal can be easily obtained from the building in this location.

7) North East of Compact Cars

Now, arguably, the easiest site (Image via RoyaleMishMash/YouTube)

This is the easiest and safest location to repair a telescope in Fortnite Season 6. All players have to do is land at Compact Cars, collect metal and proceed a little north-eastward till they reach a hill.

Watch this video to learn how to repair the telescopes quickly:

