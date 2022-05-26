How to use a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3

With the introduction of Titan Tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the dynamics of the battlefield have drastically shifted. An entire squad can now safely traverse the 'badlands' with enough firepower to tear down an entire POI. While the main cannon is impressive, the mounted turret is the true MVP.

Since their introduction, turrets have even been mounted on Armored Battle Buses and Loopers have had a fun time driving them across the island, shooting targets at will. However, with the season approaching its end, this may be the last time that players will have a chance to use these vehicles.

Inflict 1,200 damage upon opponents in vehicles using a mounted turret to earn 20,000 in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To honor their memory and give them one last ride into the sunset, Epic Games is tasking Loopers with using a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles. Upon completing this 'Mad-Max' style challenge, 20,000 experience points will be up for grabs.

It's time to go Mad-Max mode and use a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles in Fortnite

Of all the challenges that have been created for week ten, this is the hardest one by far. Not only do players have to use a mounted turret, but they must also shoot at opponents in vehicles. Shooting those who are on foot will not count towards the progression of the challenge.

Although there are plenty of Titan Tanks and Armored Battle Buses on the island, vehicle versus vehicle combat is very rare in Fortnite. Since anti-vehicle weapons and gas add to the dynamics, most players prefer to sprint or rotate via rifts, making completing the challenge even harder.

Nevertheless, the task is not impossible. Here are the steps needed to complete this challenge:

Start a new match in duos, trios, or squad mode.

Land at Coney Crossroads or The Fortress.

Gear up and ensure shields are at maximum.

Find an extra gas can if required.

Use the Armored Battle Bus or Titan Tank, depending on the landing location.

Drive to Logjam Lumberyard and look for an IO Titan Tank on the outskirts of the POI.

Aim for IO Guards and inflict damage on them.

Keep in mind that shooting and destroying the Titan Tank may not help progress the challenge. Furthermore, since a total of 1,200 damage has to be inflicted, the task will have to be repeated three times to complete it. This is a rather long and arduous task for a Fortnite challenge and can be traded out with one of the backup challenges.

Few things to remember while trying to use a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

While reaching Logjam Lumberyard may seem easy, it's wise to keep in mind that the POI is close to the center of the map. This being the case, players will have a lot more to contend with than just the Imagined Order's Titan Tank. Securing the area or, at the very least, scouting it will be a good option.

Coming to the Titan Tank itself, players should try to eliminate the driver as soon as possible. Disabling the tank's engine may also prove to be useful as it will be rendered immobile. Dealing with the turret gunner will be easy once the driver is dealt with and the main cannon is offline.

LIVE POLL Q. Is this challenge too difficult? Yes. No. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi