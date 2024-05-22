"I'd be impressed": Fortnite player sprays the word "Loozer" after defeating opponent, community impressed by creativity

Fortnite, while being replete with intense combat and battles, is a social game, with Epic Games implementing various features and mechanics that allow players to express themselves on the battlefield and communicate with friends and even enemies. However, some are able to use these mechanics more creatively than others, and their innovations can make for some genuinely impressive gameplay moments.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/CatsGoodAtReddit, in which the player shared a screenshot from a Chapter 5 Season 2 match, where an enemy, after eliminating the former, used a series of sprays to spell out "Loozer" to taunt them.

The Fortnite player witnessed a unique display of creativity (Reddit post by u/CatsGoodAtReddit)

The moment, which would have usually been considered toxic, has been gaining attention from the Fortnite community, with Redditor u/bali40 expressing their admiration for the creativity:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"I'd be impressed"

Comment byu/CatsGoodAtReddit from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/CatsGoodAtReddit)

Other members of the community also weighed in on the unique use of sprays in the game, with u/Loose-Medium4472 highlighting how players can recreate the moment with a single purchase if they bought the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Pass.

Redditor u/msw0915 pointed out how the move can be seen as a "good" kind of toxic due to its creativity. On the other hand, u/Gold_Yellow claimed that the player did this to bypass the recent Confrontational Emotes setting.

Comments from the Community (Reddit/CatsGoodAtReddit)

Redditor u/anthrorganism liked the taunting gesture so much that they proposed Epic Games reward such creativity with XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass.

What is the new "See Confrontational Emotes" setting in Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

As highlighted above, the gesture featured in the Reddit post was likely carried out so the player could engage in some harmless and friendly toxicity despite the new Confrontational Emotes setting added to the game with the v29.30 update for Chapter 5 Season 2. The setting, when enabled, disables certain emotes in-game.

This means that the emotes considered by Epic Games as Confrontational Emotes would not play in-game when performed in front of those who have the setting enabled. So far, the following four emotes are covered by the setting:

Laugh It Up

Take the L

Whipcrack

Make It Plantain

While Epic Games has not said anything about flagging more emotes, the list is likely to be expanded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback