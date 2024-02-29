"I'm deleting this game": Fortnite player nearly eliminates opponent, but gets one-shot instead

Within the Fortnite community, there have been instances where users voiced their dissatisfaction with the overpowered weapons in the current meta. Numerous individuals have expressed their disappointment, particularly with the dominance of the Reaper Sniper Rifle. Recently, a user named GuardianofM shared an incident on the FortNiteBR subreddit, highlighting their concerns about gameplay.

Basically, GuardianofM posted a brief gameplay clip showing how they nearly eliminated an opponent using an SMG. However, despite their efforts, the opponent managed to evade the gunfire and swiftly utilized the Reaper Rifle to eliminate GuardianofM with a single shot.

This incident prompted responses from fellow community members, who commented on various aspects such as gameplay tactics and weapon usage.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent Fortnite one-shot Reaper Sniper Rifle incident

As previously mentioned, user GuardianofM shared a brief gameplay video within the group, illustrating their attempt in eliminating an opponent using the Gold Hyper SMG in Fortnite. Regrettably, despite their efforts, they fell short of achieving their goal, especially as the opponent was situated in a vehicle earlier on.

Seemingly poised for success, GuardianofM found themself in an advantageous position to secure the kill. However, the opponent swiftly exited the vehicle and evaded the gunfire by darting among the rocky terrain of the mountainous area.

Despite GuardianofM's precise aim, the opponent managed to utilize the rocky surroundings to evade the shots and sought refuge behind the rocks. When GuardianofM closed in, the enemy made a swift maneuver, switching to the Reaper Sniper Rifle.

In a single, precise shot, the latter swiftly dispatched the Reddit user. The entire sequence transpired within a span of 24 seconds, as depicted in the video clip.

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

One member of the group expressed frustration, remarking on the apparent ineffectiveness of the Gold Hyper SMG despite numerous hits on the opponent. GuardianofM responded by expressing surprise, citing their belief that the Gold Hyper SMG should inflict more damage than what was observed in the encounter. They lamented the missed opportunities with the Auto Shotty.

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Another member recounted similar frustrations, recounting multiple instances of difficulty in securing kills even when using powerful weapons like the sniper rifle at close range. This sparked a discussion on skill level, with some attributing the difficulties to personal skill while others discussed weapon preferences, advocating for the Thunder scope as the optimal choice for SMGs.

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/GuardianofM from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Some users found the opponent to be highly skilled, exhibiting perfect aim. One user remarked,

"I don’t think this is a good representation or snipers being bad. The shot he hit was so much harder than the several that you missed."

In general, community members expressed their reactions, with many disappointed by the one-shot incident while others delved into discussions about tactical aspects.

Check out our other Fortnite articles:

How to get Lady Gaga Skin in Fortnite || 5 characters you could expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 || Where to find The Titan Hand in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!