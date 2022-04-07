Infuriated father catches daughter spending over $400 on Fortnite and absolutely loses it

Even though Fortnite is a free-to-play game, not everything in it is free. To keep the show on the road, developers sell cosmetics in exchange for V-Bucks that can be purchased using real-life money. This allows Epic Games to make a profit while allowing Loopers to enjoy a free Battle Royale.

In the grand scheme of things, this type of business model works well. However, at times, things don't go according to plan for the person who's spending the money. According to a Reddit post, it would seem that a child used her father's credit card and spent a whopping amount of money on the game.

"I cannot afford this" - Fortnite V-bucks expenditure causes father to panic

It's unclear how this happened, but the child managed to use her father's credit card to purchase V-Bucks for herself and other items in Fortnite. While this may seem like a laughing matter, it's far from it. Once the items are purchased, obtaining a refund is next to impossible most of the time.

As stated by the father, who also happens to be the original poster, he cannot afford to spend $400 on the game. Thankfully, luck was on his side, as after contacting the Xbox/Microsoft support team, he was able to confirm the request for a refund.

Here's what Gisdaking, had to say:

"So after contacting Xbox/Microsoft support, I was able to report fraudulent charges under “my child”. Within minutes, I received emails confirming my request for a refund. They are still looking into some transactions, but I think I'm good. Now i have to explain to the bank and get any fees waived."

Given the outcome of the whole ordeal, it's safe to assume that the father will in fact get his money back. Unfortunately, this means that all the purchases his daughter made for Fortnite will be canceled.

Thankfully, a 'Good Samaritan' stepped in and sent the father a gift card for his daughter to buy whatever she wanted in the game.

How did a child manage to use a credit card to buy things for Fortnite?

Many readers by now will be asking, how does a child manage to use a credit card to buy items for Fortnite? Well, even though this seems impossible, it's rather simple.

Since most credit cards don't have a second layer of security, once the details have been added, anyone can make the purchase from the account.

At times, the child in question purchasing the items or game is not even aware of what they are doing. Simply by mashing random keys on the controller, they are somehow able to purchase something from the store. One user by the name of B4kedP0tato wrote:

"Haha, same thing with PlayStation. My daughter bought God Of War while I was in the washroom. She was 2 at the time and had no idea what she was doing and was just randomly pressing buttons. I would have just left it but I already own a physical copy of it."

But all things said and done, at the end of the day, parents have to be responsible for their children. In this scenario, while a refund has been issued, it may not be the case every time.

Furthermore, considering that credit cards can be used to purchase items that can cost well over $1000, a bit of caution is advisable.

