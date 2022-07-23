Insane Fortnite experiment tests Indiana Jones' might

Indiana Jones made his Fortnite debut a while back. The eccentric adventurer is part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass and has become a fan favorite in-game. To celebrate the occasion, the developers added a few challenges and redecorated The Temple.

While the challenges are no doubt entertaining, The Temple has become the centerpiece of attraction, and rightfully so. One of the challenges tasks players with stealing a relic from the POI. Given that collaboration takes a page right out of the Indiana Jones franchise, this is easier said than done.

The moment a player collects the relic, a giant Runaway Boulder is let loose that chases them to the entry point of The Temple. Suffice to say, anything or anyone caught in its path is flattened. However, it seems that there might be a way to stop the mighty boulder, at least for a little while.

Vehicle versus boulder in Fortnite Chapter 3

Since physics exists in Fortnite, objects have mass and volume. Thus, when a boulder is let loose downhill, it tends to slam into things with a lot of force. This is the same for the boulder in The Temple POI. Once it is released, it will relentlessly make its way towards the end of the corridor.

However, it would seem that it is possible to stop it for a brief few seconds. YouTuber Glitch King, in a recent video, showcased how a line of 10 vehicles can slow down the boulder for some time.

However, it does eventually break free, and there is a reason behind it. Unlike other runaway boulders in-game, this one is programmed and has a set path. Until it reaches its destination, not even an Armored Wall will be able to stop it. While it could take some time, the boulder will eventually breach the wall and keep rolling.

Suffice to say, the boulder just might be the most unstoppable force in Fortnite at present. In a hypothetical situation, even Darth Vader would not be able to use his force to hold back from crushing him. Having said this, it leads to an interesting proposition.

Should all runaway boulders be this powerful in Fortnite?

Runaway boulders have become a star-studded attraction in Fortnite. Much like their living counterpart Timber Pines, boulders relentlessly track and roll over their targets. However, unlike The Temple POI's boulder, they can be destroyed with just a few swings of the pickaxe.

Theoretically, an opponent will be able to stop a boulder coming towards them by firing and destroying it. Given that this will render it useless, will buffing and making it invincible be a good idea? Probably not.

Since they are scattered all over the map, being chased by an indestructible boulder will not be fun. Loopers will be stuck trying to dodge the large rock and will end up doing nothing else. While it would be fun to watch, it is not practical in the long run.

Maybe someone could create a custom map with a similar mechanism for Fortnite's in-game daredevils, where players could partake in some boulder-chasing activities without worrying about dying.

