Is the Belle Berry skin in Fortnite worth buying? 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has set the bar high when it comes to cosmetic items. From introducing Darth Vader and Indiana Jones in the Battle Pass to bringing more characters from Naruto into the game, this season will definitely go down as one of the best in terms of collaboration.

Update v21.30 added an interesting new skin to Fortnite, and it was finally released a few days ago. Since its launch, the Belle Berry outfit has been all the rage. Part of the Jam Junction set, the outfit is the first cel-shaded skin of the season. Interested players can purchase it for 1200 V-Bucks.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Find Belle Berry in the Item Shop now! Jam out with a berry cute Outfit

Cel-shading is a type of non-photorealistic rendering used to render 3-D graphics flat using different shading techniques.

Over the years, Fortnite has witnessed the insurgence of cel-shaded cosmetic items. The game already has over 10 different cel-shaded outfits. The most popular ones are Lexa, Rick Sanchez, and characters from the Naruto franchise.

The Belle Berry outfit in Fortnite is bang for the buck

The Belle Berry outfit has two different edit styles. Players can also toggle sunglasses on/off the character.

As the name suggests, the outfit takes design cues from berries, and the style element is very pronounced throughout the bundle.

While the skin can be purchased for 1200 V-Bucks, spending an additional 500 V-Bucks will get the players a back bling, pickaxe, and a wrap.

Given the price tag, the bundle seems lucrative and very well-placed. Since it's priced under 2000 V-Bucks, it can easily outperform other best-selling cosmetic items.

The monochromatic color scheme sets this skin apart from others in the class. Although it is not reactive, the neon colored accents on the outfit do brighten up as the sun goes down. The same is the case with the weapon wrap. At nightfall, the weapon and the outfit become conspicuous.

Since the skin is cel-shaded, its compatibility with other cosmetic items is somewhat limited. While the cel-shaded back blings and pickaxes fit well with the character, every other cosmetic item looks rather forced and doesn't match the outfit at all. However, the cosmetic items included in the bundle fit well with other Fortnite skins.

#XzellzXFortniteCombos📍👀 @XzellzX

New Belle Berry skin & Jam Junction Bundle

Thanks for watching and for your support 🫂 #Fortnite Itemshop August 11, 2022New Belle Berry skin & Jam Junction BundleThanks for watching and for your support 🫂 #Fortnite Itemshop August 11, 2022New Belle Berry skin & Jam Junction Bundle Thanks for watching and for your support 🫂💙 https://t.co/C0NMdtQkmQ

The character has smoldering eyes, and the pupils are heart-shaped. The pickaxe, upon hitting an object, gives off a heart-shaped shock wave. There is even a heart-inspired edit style.

Another great addition to the cel-shaded characters in the game, the Belle Berry outfit is well-rounded. This skin will not only impress cel-shade aficionados, but also players who want the complete worth of their V-Bucks.

Although cel-shaded skins are rare in Fortnite, recent trends show that developers are making a conscious effort to promote the art style in the game. The anime collaborations are making the cel-shaded art style a common sight in the game.

Building upon past collaborations in the vertical, players can expect the upcoming Dragon Ball Z collab to follow the same art style.

