The Charge Shotgun is back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and the community is rather divided in its opinion of it. While some players love the weapon, others absolutely hate it and want it vaulted up again.

When looking at it from a neutral perspective, and taking into account the other weapons in the current loot pool, it's easy to see why opinion has been divided. Nonetheless, this article will try to answer one very important question, which is: "Is the Charge Shotgun worth using in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?"

Should players use the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

It depends a lot on playstyle and preference. Of the three shotguns that are currently available in the loot pool, the Charge Shotgun is by far the most unique and lethal if used correctly.

To put it into perspective, an Uncommon Charge Shotgun that's fully charged should deal more damage than a Legendary Pump Shotgun. While this sounds great in theory, in a practical situation, it might not pan out.

While the damage output is vast, to reach the maximum damage threshold, players need to charge the weapon, which leaves them open to fire. Although the shot can be fired prematurely, the entire point of having a Charge Shotgun is wasted.

To better understand the weapon and answer the question, "Is the Charge Shotgun worth using in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?" Players will have to deep-dive into the functioning of all the weapons in the category alongside facts and figures.

Here are a few statistics to better understand the comparison:

Shotgun Type (Legendary) DPS Damage Fire Rate Magazine Size Reload Time Structure Damage Headshot Multiplier Charge 86.7 - 131.75 102 - 155 0.85 5 3.9s 60 1.5x Lever Action 108.6 114.3 0.95 6 5.4s 55 1.44x Pump 81.2 116 0.7 5 3.7s 55 1.75x

As seen from the table above, the Charge Shotgun has the lowest reload time among all shotguns. Sadly, base damage is also the lowest, at 102. Although it enjoys a higher headshot multiplier than the Lever Action Shotgun, due to the low damage, it's almost at par with the weapon.

Hyrix @HyrixYeen Charge Shotgun isnt bad :0 Charge Shotgun isnt bad :0 https://t.co/rprUWFf1TN

Having said that, the Charge Shotgun is a bit more effective against structure than the other two, and should provide an edge in box fights. Furthermore, given that it enjoys a reload time of 3.9 seconds, players can use it quite frequently.

Conclusion

The Charge Shotgun is not exactly the best weapon players can use for close range combat in in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, it does offer a hefty combat bonus for players who are skilled enough to work around its charge time and land headshots.

Also Read

However, for newcomers to the game or for players looking to land damage at close range without having to worry too much, the Lever Action Shotgun is probably the best weapon out there.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee