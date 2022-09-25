Is First person mode coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4? New leaks reveal details

Two days after Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 began, files pertaining to the elusive first-person mode were updated yet again. Although there is not much information about the exact details of the update, veteran leaker HYPEX noticed a slight change. Here is what he had to say:

"The first-person mode has been updated, but with not much info other than the fact that it'll hide your head from your screen when you switch to first-person."

Taking into consideration that the files were updated to hide a player's head when they switched modes is rather odd. By all accounts, this indicates that the first-mode person will likely not be getting a separate playlist. Players will be allowed to switch between different perspectives as and when needed.

Supposed first-person mode in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

With all that being said, can players expect the first-person mode to be added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 4? Well, that is not likely going to happen. Taking into consideration that the developers are testing the features out, they are not ready to reveal it just yet.

Furthermore, as with most major updates, they are always added in at the start of the new season. This is done to allow players to adjust to the new mechanics/features. A user by the name of GavinK1ng had this to say:

"It seems like every chapter there’s a big mechanic added like for example: Ch2: Fishing, Ch3: Sliding, Ch4: first-person?"

With Chrome already taking center stage this season, it can be said with certainty that the first-person mode is not coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. While a few clickbait content creators may state the opposite, the truth couldn't be any further.

When is first-person mode coming to Fortnite?

Much like the other mysteries of the metaverse, this too has no answer at present. While many speculate that the first-mode mode will be added to the game next season, the same was stated in the last one as well.

First-person sniper feed in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/ThisIsITalk)

At this point, the only thing that is certain is that the developers are actively working on the mode. With the files being updated every now and then, it is a good sign that progress is being made. It is only a matter of time before leakers are able to obtain visual aids for the same.

On that note, it will be interesting to see how the first-person POV works in Fortnite. It can already be conclusively stated that it will likely not be added to the normal build-mode. Without being able to rapidly free-look around, the ability to build will be severely restricted.

Building in first-person mode would be quite the challenge (Image via Twitter/2064Niko)

This leaves the zero-build mode as the only viable option. With gunplay being the focus of the match, it will be easier for players to adjust to the new POV. Battle Royale veterans, on the other hand, will feel right at home from the very get go.

With all that being said, it is left to be seen how different or unique first-person mode looks in Fortnite. Given the verticality and mobility present in-game, a standard approach to first-mode perspectives is unlikely to make the cut.

Much like the zero-build mode, the developers will conduct a trial run before implementing it in an official playlist. It is also left to be seen if they introduce this via storytelling as they did with the zero-build mode or merely add it to the game and let the ball start rolling.

