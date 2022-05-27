Is the IO in Fortnite setting itself up for yet another loss?

The war between the Imagined Order and The Seven in Fortnite has been brewing for a long time. The IO arrived in Chapter 2 Season 5, with Doctor Slone joining them in Chapter 2 Season 7. Members of The Seven, on the other hand, have been around since The Visitor landed in Chapter 1 Season 4. The two parties may have even fought before, given Slone's shock when The Foundation came back from the dead.

They're primed for another battle, this time much more public and likely much more epic than anything that has transpired in the past. According to Epic Games:

"The fate of the Zero Point will be decided in this one-time, in-game event - 'COLLISION.'"

It's highly probable that there will be a winner and a loser in this battle, and the IO doesn't look like it's headed for victory. Quite the contrary, actually, as the outnumbered Seven have somehow driven them back. But does that portend their eventual loss?

Is the Imagined Order in Fortnite going to suffer a devastating loss?

One player seems to think the answer is yes. Whoever made the admittedly hilarious GIF seems to believe that the IO is done for and that they have no hope.

The IO began the season controlling the vast majority of Fortnite POIs (points of interest). The following areas were under their control:

Tilted Towers

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Rocky Reels

Condo Canyon

Command Cavern

The Fortress

Now, they've been pushed back and only have Command Cavern, the newly arrived Collider, and The Fortress under their control. Slowly but surely, the Seven, along with Fortnite players, have taken back the majority of areas that were previously under the IO's control.

The IO far outnumbers The Seven, yet they appear to have gained the upper hand. This doesn't bode well for the IO in the inevitable conflict. However, the person who shared the GIF on Fortnite Reddit, HalflingElf, seems to think the IO might not lose.

In fact, there's good reason to believe they will "have the last laugh." The Seven have vowed to break the loop and free loopers. While that may ultimately not happen even if they win, that's a likely outcome. And what this likely outcome essentially means is no more Fortnite. The loop is what sends players back on the battle bus and into battle. The Zero Point is what controls the island. Freeing that and breaking the loop would essentially end the game.

The Zero Point (Image via Epic Games)

A Seven victory, however, doesn't automatically guarantee that, though. Something can always go wrong. The Zero Point could react poorly and cause damage to the island and destroy The Seven.

The Seven could also turn out to have nefarious intentions, which is a twist Epic Games has pulled before. Anything could happen, but to continue the storyline, it does seem like the Imagined Order may have to win. Plus, while they have been beaten down so far, they do still have the massive drill at The Fortress, the entirety of Command Cavern, one more airship, and the Doomsday device; rumors suggest this Doomsday device will destroy the entire island.

The war can go either way, but don't count the Imagined Order out just yet.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh