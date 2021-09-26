Is Jonesy the most important character in Fortnite lore?

Agent Jones, aka Jonesy, is probably the most well-known character in Fortnite. Be it "OG" players or new players, everyone knows who he is and his role in the game.

Gamers have often raised several questions regarding Agent Jones. The Fortnite community has been looking for answers for a long time. Indeed, one of the questions is whether Jonesy is the most important character in Fortnite lore or not.

To evaluate this question, we will need to take a tour of his contributions to Fortnite ever since he was added in Chapter 2 Season 2.

Fortnite: How important is Jonesy in the lore?

The journey began with Agent Jonesy being introduced to the storyline during The Device event. He works with the IO and encounters The Looper, who escaped the loop. This character was teleported back even before he could interact.

This incident hinted that Agent Jonesy is not like other IO members and will play a vital role in the proceedings of the storyline.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Marvel Entertainment @Marvel



The Nexus War ends now. Galactus has arrived in @FortniteGame ! Board the Helicarrier and prepare for battle.The Nexus War ends now. Galactus has arrived in @FortniteGame! Board the Helicarrier and prepare for battle.



The Nexus War ends now. https://t.co/P85pku86G5 Heroes, get ready to take on the Devourer of Worlds. Doors to the event will open at 3:30 PM ET but we suggest you jump in game now and start preparing for battle. twitter.com/Marvel/status/… Heroes, get ready to take on the Devourer of Worlds. Doors to the event will open at 3:30 PM ET but we suggest you jump in game now and start preparing for battle. twitter.com/Marvel/status/…

The next two seasons were pretty much without any major happening, except for the Devourer of Worlds event. Gamers got to see the agent wake up from an unconscious state while the building around him started to collapse.

From Chapter 2 Season 5, Jonesy started taking the limelight and was involved in more significant roles. The end of the Galactus event opened up to the IO office, where it was quite chaotic, and the guards were running wild.

Jonesy wakes up to a call from a mysterious character who orders him to reseal the bridge and prevent anyone from escaping the loop. Instructions to not attract Seven were also relayed. However, Jonesy was already on the move by that time.

In an attempt to prevent anyone from escaping the loop, Jonesy himself gets sucked in and gets stuck. Following this incident, he hires the best hunters across every reality using his portal device.

Constant use of the portal device made the Zero Point more and more unstable, and in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Jonesy turns to the Seven to gain access to the restricted files.

Following a series of events, he throws his portal device to the Zero Point. This marked the arrival of the Foundation on the island. After the initial scuffle, Jonesy and the Foundation started working together, and in an attempt to seal the Zero Point, the Foundation locks himself to the Spire.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw the aliens arrive on the island to take over. The Spire exploded with the attack from the aliens, and the Foundation escaped.

With Jonesy gone from the IO, the mysterious Dr. Slone had to appear to lead the attack against the invasion.

atwalp 64 🟪 @64atwalp Chapter 2 Season 7………was one of the best seasons ever. (Thread) There was so much great. Great characters and the fact that Dr. Slone used us was genius. Jones was right the entire time. Thank you for creating this season 7. This was amazing, thank you epic for this season ❤️ Chapter 2 Season 7………was one of the best seasons ever. (Thread) There was so much great. Great characters and the fact that Dr. Slone used us was genius. Jones was right the entire time. Thank you for creating this season 7. This was amazing, thank you epic for this season ❤️ https://t.co/YWkao3uTiu

Also Read

Agent Jonesy went from a mere IO officer to someone who worked with the Foundation and explored the files related to the Seven to learn more about them. He gave away his duties to explore the unexplored and ultimately brought forth several complications to the island.

It can be stated without a doubt that Agent Jonesy is the most important character in Fortnite lore.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar