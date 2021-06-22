Is there a live event in Fortnite today? (June 22): Everything players need to know

The question currently on everyone's mind is, "Is there a live event in Fortnite today?" The answer is a resounding no. There are no live events due to take place following the Fortnite 17.10 update.

While many clickbait content creators may suggest that the Cosmic Summer Party will be a live event, information based on trusted leakers and other sources reveals otherwise.

Incase you were wondering, Tomorrow's welcome party isn't an event. It's just the start of the "Cosmic Summer" which lasts for two weeks. Confirmed by an Epic Employee



Noticed by @WWWOOOOOOOOWWW1 pic.twitter.com/XewBrxkW3q — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) June 21, 2021

Perhaps in the coming months, there could be a possibility of another Fortnite event occurring. Other than that, there is no specific information from Epic games or leakers that suggests an upcoming live event anytime soon.

With that out of the way, it's time to discuss what players can expect at the Cosmic Summer Party. So, without further ado, it's time to get this party started.

Also Read: Fortnite update 17.10 patch notes - Summer Midas and Brutus skins, alien parasites, Cosmic Summer quests, and more

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Party details

The Cosmic Summer Party will be a two-week-long standard event with quests and rewards. New quests will be unlocked at three-day intervals, allowing players time to complete them all and claim rewards.

Based on the information at hand, there are roughly 17 quests players need to complete over the duration of 10 days. They are:

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests - 0/2

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests - 0/6

Complete Cosmic Summer Quests - 0/12

Deal damage to players in Bio's Zone Wars Trio - 0/1000

Get headshot eliminations in Bio's Zone Wars Trio - 0/10

Gain Health or apply Shields in Bio's Zone Wars Trio - 0/500

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bio's Zone Wars Trio - 0/50

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 - 0/10

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 - 0/1000

Revive teammates in Pro 100 - 0/20

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights - 0/5000

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights - 0/50

Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights - 0/25

Build structures in The Pit - 0/500

Destroy structures in The Pit - 0/500

Eliminate p[layers with five different types of weapons in a single match The Pit match - 0/5

Get headshots in The Pit - 0/50

These are all the free rewards part of the 'Cosmic Summer Quests'. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/WLc41Up4gR — Czechia_FilipH (@CzechiaF) June 22, 2021

In addition to the usual experience points, players will also gain cosmetics for each quest completed. Cosmic Summer Quests will be held in a different custom creative for each segment. There are four segments in total for players to get familiarized with and compete for the rewards.

Also Read: Everything new in Fortnite 17.10 update for Season 7 - 50 v 50 LTM, new weapons, Lucky Landing, Foundation skin, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji