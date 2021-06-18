Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Zombie Royale, NPC healers, and more

While this set of Fortnite Season 7 leaks was not the kind that loopers were looking for, they are rather exciting. As it turns out, according to HYPEX, zombies are going to be back on the shootout menu next season.

While this is a huge speculative "if", it's good to remember that HYPEX already knew some items that were going to be unvaulted in Fortnite Season 7 a week before it went live. It's safe to assume that the zombie leak can be trusted as well.

I tried to tell y'all a week ago lol https://t.co/1MqOLCeFrR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

In addition to the brainless walkers coming next season, according to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, NPCs may heal players in exchange for emotes. Players will be asked to perform emotes, and upon completion, the NPC will heal them.

While this mechanic sounds weird, it's not all that outlandish, given that vending machines in-game sass talk to players after they purchase items.

I made the vending machines in Fortnite call you “bestie,” ask me anything except “how dare you” pic.twitter.com/rvhC0vkcfT — Megan MacKay (@mmmegan) June 10, 2021

Zombies

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, zombies will make their way back to pubs next season. Based on the information at hand, it would seem that there will be two kinds of zombies: little ones known as Fiends and larger zombies called Brutes.

We might get the zombies back in pubs next season, these zombies spawners were added along with the BR NPC spawners last update (Brutes are the big zombies & Fiends are the small ones btw):



- Brute [Basic, Major, Mega, Exploding]

- Fiend [Basic, Major, Ranged, Poison] — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 17, 2021

Fiends will have four subclasses:

Basic Major Ranged Poison

Brutes will also have four subclasses:

Basic

Major

Mega

Exploding

Hopefully, further leaks will shed more light on these subclasses and their abilities in-game. It is also possible that during Fortnite Season 8, players will see another Fortnitemares event in-game.

This lines up perfectly with the fact that October and, subsequently, Halloween will fall in the new season.

Emotes for heals

According to HYPEX's Fortnite Season 7 leaks, players can perform emotes for NPCs to get healed. However, there is no timeline for when the update will go live.

Suffice to say that this feature will be interesting as players can more or less get free heals.

Chug Splashes, my bad! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 17, 2021

The best part about this feature is that based on the information at hand, players don't even have to own the emotes to do them. This means that the options will be selectable while talking to the NPC.

These non-playables will heal players with Chug Splashes, and each NPC will only have a maximum amount of 20 Chug Splashes per game.

It will be interesting to see whether or not this will be implemented in-game, given that loopers can spend gold bars to buy healing items.

