Is the Pump shotgun back in Fortnite as of Chapter 4 Season 3? Explained

Getting the Pump Shotgun back in Fortnite is a long-time dream for a lot of players. The close-range weapon absolutely dominated the meta as long as it was around. Clearly, with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 3, many players expected the Pump to be unvaulted.

Four completely new weapons have been added to the loot pool in the new season. The Thermal DMR, Flapjack Rifle, Cybertron Cannon, and Kinetic Boomerang are all set to take over the weapon meta. Furthermore, Epic has retained several weapons from the previous season and also unvaulted a few others.

There is no Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

It seems like players will have to wait much longer to be able to dominate with the Pump Shotgun again. Epic Games has once again decided to keep the overpowered weapon away from the Battle Royale game. Therefore, Pump Shotgun has failed to make a comeback yet again, and players will not see the close-range weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 either.

Although there is no Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, there are several other weapons to take its place. The Drum Shotgun has been unvaulted and already feels like the best weapon in the new meta. Epic has also added the Mythic variant of the Drum Shotgun to fill the vacuum left by the Pump Shotgun.

Finally, the Havoc Pump Shotgun, Maven Shotgun, Heisted Breacher Shotgun, and Heisted Accelerant Shotgun also carry forward from the previous season. Therefore, everyone who has gotten comfortable with these menacing close-range weapons can continue their domination in the new season as well.

Every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The brand-new season of Epic's Battle Royale game boasts of four state-of-the-art weapons. To begin with, the Thermal DMR has been introduced as an upgrade to the Thermal AR. Although it has a much slower rate of fire than its fully-automatic counterpart, the DMR can pack a stronger punch and has a much longer range too. It will be the perfect counter to the Invisibility Gloves coming to the new season.

Accompanying the Thermal DMR is the FlapJack Rifle. This unique weapon is a copy of the Lewis Gun used in the First World War and can be really fun to use. However, it might not have what is needed to dominate the weapon meta this season.

Speaking of fun, the Kinetic Boomerang in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 might just be the most exciting weapon this season. The projectile damages every structure and enemy in its way. Players can also recall it as it continues to deal damage. In fact, players can also recall the boomerang early, triggering a small explosion.

Finally, the Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is the last new weapon to be added. It fires a heavy explosive projectile that is perfect for destroying structures and dealing splash damage to squads. The Cannon also comes in a mythic variant that would go perfectly with the Tier 100 Optimus Prime Battle Pass skin.

