"It takes forever with a Pickaxe": Fortnite player discovers easy way to farm Gold Bars using Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic

Gamers employ various methods to gather Gold in Fortnite, often experimenting with novel techniques to streamline their Gold farming endeavors. Enthusiasts continuously seek out fresh approaches, and their discoveries regularly astonish the community. While these strategies may seem straightforward, implementing them can significantly expedite the Gold farming process.

Recently, a noteworthy incident occurred when a player demonstrated a swift Gold farming method within the game. In a brief gameplay clip shared by user imalonexc, they showcased how utilizing Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic swiftly breaks Gold stacks, thereby saving valuable time during farming.

The community responded positively to this revelation, expressing appreciation for the innovative trick. One user named randomalt9999 even remarked:

"Nice idea. It takes forever with a pickaxe."

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Exploring the recent Fortnite incident in which a player discovers an easy way to farm Gold Bars

As mentioned earlier, user imalonexc shared a brief gameplay clip featuring an impressive strategy for farming Gold. While the new update introduced many Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the user efficiently shattered Gold Stacks with a single powerful strike using Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic, demonstrating its prowess.

Community members expressed their opinions and thanked the user for sharing the amazing tip. (Image via Reedit/FortNiteBR)

As compared to the other regular weapon like the Pickaxe would require significantly more time to deplete the stacks. Hence, opting for Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic proves time-saving in Gold farming endeavors. Other community members echoed support for this tactic, with one expressing gratitude for the insightful share.

Some other users expressed their views on utilizing the shockwave grenades. (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Additional users offered their perspectives on the effectiveness of Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic in breaking Gold Stacks, with one remarking on its potency despite its purportedly low damage output over time. Despite alternative suggestions like utilizing shockwave grenades, the player prioritized preserving them for mobility purposes.

The user explained that they appear in bunkers on the map after the third circle. (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Questions arose regarding the location of Gold stack spawns, with the user clarifying that they appear in bunkers on the map after the third circle.

Discussions ensued on strategies for accessing Gold stacks, including attempts to remove floors beneath them, though challenges were noted with large Gold stacks in new bunkers, which seemingly resist breaking when the base is removed, much to the frustration of some players.

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

In general, the community members enjoyed themselves and responded positively to the advice provided by the user. They engaged in discussions about alternative methods to dismantle the Gold Stacks and delved into various aspects of the builds, particularly in relation to Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic. Additionally, they explored the convenience of utilizing the Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic in matches.

Check out the other articles:

Chapter 5 Season 2 early patch notes || Top 5 underrated Fortnite Battle Passes || FN player recreates Kratos versus Zeus

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!