Klombos in Fortnite are planning something beyond Loopers' understanding

Klombos were first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1, and they became instant fan favorites when they came out of hibernation to roam the island. Unfortunately, they seem to have gone back to hibernate for the entirety of this season, despite several hints that they were returning.

Klomberries grew on the island once more and Loopers uncovered several secret quests pertaining to them. Players could collect 10 Klomberries for a little bit of XP as well as glide on the air of a Klombo.

Their behavior was being tracked through the secret challenges and their arrival was expected. Now, the pattern is completely broken and most players cannot figure out what's going on with Klombos.

Klombos break pattern and confuse Fortnite players even more

There were plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding Klombos in Chapter 3 Season 2, but one thing was almost certain: Klombos would be a part, albeit a small one, of this season.

Now, with a little over a week left in Chapter 3 Season 2, that seems more unlikely than ever. Players are unfortunately not convinced that they'll see their beloved creature this season.

Initially, the quests were coming at a regular rate. Then, the secret questline got disabled and no one was able to complete them. This was followed up by a lack of a new questline that was to have dropped.

On top of that, Klombos are making random appearances on the island, in their mounds. According to YouTuber Every Day FN, there are three brand new dirt mounds that are perfectly sized and shaped for Klombos.

Additionally, the Klombo mound from last week is no longer on the island, further stoking the flames of mystery. There seems to be no rhyme or reason for what's happening with the Klombos right now.

Here are the three new Klombo mounds, per Every Day FN, and they're all located around Tilted Towers.

New Klombo mounds (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Fortnite gamers are mystified by this development. Initially, it seemed as if the Klombos were being prepped for a return. There were even rumors that the Imagined Order was going to use them in the war.

While that's still possible, it doesn't seem likely. It seems they might not be involved at all, based on the recent development.

Klombos are still a part of the game - sort of. They're still there, just buried underground. They can still sneeze Fortnite players up into the air, and their favorite snack is still on the island.

All of this points to a return at some point, but it's becoming less clear when that will be. It looked like Epic Games had a plan but it now appears they've abandoned it.

Fortnite.GG @FortniteDotGG

New klombo geyser locations. They are moving towards the Collider

It appears that the Klombos might be moving closer to The Collider, but there is no reason for that movement right now. Epic may be building towards a reveal that Klombos are connected to the Zero Point or are a big part of the lore and storyline.

The season ends June 4, 2022, so Loopers can find out more about them in just over a week's time.

