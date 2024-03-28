LEGO Fortnite Blocks Backroom: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

As Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has begun making its mark on LEGO Fortnite's blocky universe, creators are free to build their own LEGO maps and create unique experiences. This is especially enhanced by the introduction of Battle Royale weapons in the LEGO game mode, allowing players to add PvP elements to the LEGO mode, which has largely been focused on PvE elements

While The LEGO Group has released official PvP UEFN maps like the LEGO Prop Hunt map, the game is now empowering creators to put their own twist on it with their maps. One such case is the LEGO Blocks Backroom map, created by Fortnite Creator vlnz, and it takes players to a Free For All environment built using LEGO bricks to resemble the iconic Backrooms.

This article will break down how players can find the LEGO Blocks Backroom map and engage in blocky battles with the eerie Backrooms serving as the backdrop.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Blocks Backroom map

The LEGO Blocks Backroom map has been designed to resemble the iconic location (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With the UEFN side of the LEGO game mode being heavily emphasized by Epic Games, players should easily be able to find the LEGO Blocks Backroom in the Discover menu. However, if players cannot find it for whatever reason, they can go to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, players can see a search bar prompting them to put in the designated UEFN map code for the LEGO Blocks Backroom map: 2026-4112-2462. Once they have put in the UEFN map code, they can hit confirm. This will change their current game mode to the LEGO Blocks Backroom map and transform your in-game avatar to their LEGO minifigure style.

Players can now ready up to get into a match of LEGO Blocks Backroom and navigate the eerie Backrooms in a competitive environment.

How to play

The LEGO Fortnite Blocks Backroom map has surprisingly fast-paced combat (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Once players get into a match, their LEGO minifigure will be spawned within the Backrooms, armed with a Burst Pulse Rifle, Explosive Goo Gun, Snowball Launcher, Mythic Kymera Ray Gun, and Slap Juice. The map's objective is simple: players must go up against all other players in the lobby and eliminate them using the weapons provided.

With the Backrooms being a tightly knit space with plenty of cover and close-quarters combat, players must carefully utilize all the tools at their disposal to come out on top. They don't have to worry about running out of ammo since the game mode provides them with infinite ammo and infinite Slap Juice, allowing their entire focus to be on the combat.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!