LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes for Odyssey and Brick Life revealed

The LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes have been revealed, and there's quite a bit of new content being introduced to the game. Odyssey and Brick Life are currently the backbone of the LEGO Metaverse, and with every update, it gets better. That being said, this is not a major update per se, but it will help both games active and let players know that Epic Games is working on new content.
That being said, here's everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes for Odyssey and Brick Life.
LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes reveal changes for Odyssey and Brick Life
LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes for Odyssey
Player and enemy health and damage are being revamped in preparation for future Odyssey updates. Here's what to expect from these changes, among other QoL tweaks:
- Your health will no longer be represented by hearts. You’ll have a health bar instead!
- The scale of health and damage is increasing, but the balance is staying similar.
- In multiplayer, players will have their own unique color for icons on the world map, pings, and the Compass item.
- There’ll be the new “Hide Uncraftable Items” option in the Build Menu filter, to hide what you’re missing resources for.
- We’re adjusting the resource costs of a few Stations and other items.
- We’re also adjusting Chest sizes to increase your storage across the board.
- Building with resources in Village Chests will work more consistently.
- Refine Corrupted Crystals just like all other gems.
LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes for Brick Life
You’ll be able to purchase Rustic Flower Beds and Towering Topiaries for your home, but that's not all that will be coming with this update. Here's what to expect:
- In your home, you’ll be able to change the color of all non-candle lights on the tables and floors.
- When doing a task from the Task Board, a map marker will help you out!
- Speaking of map markers, your home will have one too.
- Sacks O’ Creds will have a Cred value! Deposit them at an ATM if you’re a long-term saver, or withdraw them if you’re going on a shopping spree.
- Giving makes the world go ‘round. You’ll be able to withdraw Creds from your account at an ATM, then hand them to other players.
- The soccer field will show which player in your current Brick Bay instance has scored the most goals in the session.
That's everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite v37.20 patch notes. The changes will go live when the Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) ends.
