Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 10, 2025 06:41 GMT
Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) will start at 4 am ET (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) will start at 4 am ET (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the servers are taken offline. The servers will be live again by 8 am ET. This downtime will usher in the second major update (v37.20) for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 'Shock 'N Awesome'.

In terms of content, Epic Games has confirmed that Megazord will enter the fray, starting September 16, and will be in play until October 3, 2025. They've also been teasing a collaboration with Beavis and Butt-Head, which should be added to the game soon.

That said, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025).

How long will the Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) last?

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) will last approximately four hours (240 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4:00 a.m. ET and will be back online by 8 a.m. ET. An update will be provided by Epic Games via their official blog and on social media channels when the servers are back online.

Note: Fortnite downtime today (September 10, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Content changes for Fortnite update v37.20

As for new content coming with this update, there doesn't seem to be much in store for Battle Royale/Zero Build. However, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey and Brick Life will be getting some QoL changes. These will not radically change the game, but should make gameplay better. There's also a new Starter Pack (Pixelle) that will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop on September 11, 2025.

Lastly, we can anticipate more teasers for the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head collaboration as well as the Megazord in-game event. More details should be shared in the coming days, most probably over the weekend.

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
bell-icon Manage notifications