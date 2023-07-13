Missing shoes, owner please log on to Fortnite to claim your belonging

Coming across random in-game assets on the island is not something too outlandish when it comes to Fortnite. Over the years, players have stumbled onto weird and wonderful things added in by the developers. Most of the time, they are just random graphical assets that were either added as inside jokes or for the sake of just being there. The latest of these are a pair of shoes.

Although this is not as strange as it should be, the shoes are white and pristine in nature. This is very odd because they are located next to a pool of Mud. It would seem someone either lost a perfect good pair of shoes or kept it there to perhaps bait someone. It was discovered by a Reddit user called demikeb151, and the post has hence garnered much attention from the community.

Missing white pair of shoes have become the center of attention in Fortnite

Shortly after this discovery was made, demikeb151 posted the picture to Reddit to showcase the pair of rouge shoes located deep within the Jungle biome. While at first nothing much was made of it, slowly fans began to pour in their crazy theories as to what it could mean. Here are some of the best ones:

One user suggests that this was a glitch wherein the user is actually invisible and only their shoes are visible. However, that's not possible as invisibility glitches are reported at breakneck speed. Moving on:

Another user came to the conclusion that these are bowling shoes and are part of the disassembled bowling lane. It was located in the Faulty Splits POI, but was removed at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, the most common notion is that the shoes were taken off due to the presence of Mud. Who or what was wearing them is unknown. Here are a few more replies:

While these theories are entertaining, the real reason behind a pair of white pristine shoes being present in the Jungle biome is a bit more grounded. According to one user, it has to do with a collaboration that occurred not too long ago.

The white pair of shoes is likely part of the Fortnite x Nike (Airphoria) collaboration

Not too long ago, Nike partnered up with Epic Games to do a collaboration in Fortnite. Given the fact that the brand is focused on apparel, it may be possible that the shoes were added as a subtle reminder of the same. However, this is only a theory at best. Given how mysterious the metaverse is, it could mean any number of things.

That said, for the time being, the shoes are still pristine and clean. However with the next update due to release on July 25, 2023, this all may change. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen what happens. For the time being, speculation and guesswork about the origin of the shoes is all that can be done.

