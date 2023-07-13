Missing shoes, owner please log on to Fortnite to claim your belonging

Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Jul 13, 2023
Coming across random in-game assets on the island is not something too outlandish when it comes to Fortnite. Over the years, players have stumbled onto weird and wonderful things added in by the developers. Most of the time, they are just random graphical assets that were either added as inside jokes or for the sake of just being there. The latest of these are a pair of shoes.

Although this is not as strange as it should be, the shoes are white and pristine in nature. This is very odd because they are located next to a pool of Mud. It would seem someone either lost a perfect good pair of shoes or kept it there to perhaps bait someone. It was discovered by a Reddit user called demikeb151, and the post has hence garnered much attention from the community.

Missing white pair of shoes have become the center of attention in Fortnite

Shortly after this discovery was made, demikeb151 posted the picture to Reddit to showcase the pair of rouge shoes located deep within the Jungle biome. While at first nothing much was made of it, slowly fans began to pour in their crazy theories as to what it could mean. Here are some of the best ones:

Comment by u/Little_Timmy_is_Back from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR

One user suggests that this was a glitch wherein the user is actually invisible and only their shoes are visible. However, that's not possible as invisibility glitches are reported at breakneck speed. Moving on:

Comment by u/Quantum_Helix from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR
Comment by u/Decent_Pin5252 from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR

Another user came to the conclusion that these are bowling shoes and are part of the disassembled bowling lane. It was located in the Faulty Splits POI, but was removed at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, the most common notion is that the shoes were taken off due to the presence of Mud. Who or what was wearing them is unknown. Here are a few more replies:

Comment by u/Recognition_Similar from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR
Comment by u/bettiep3838 from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR
Comment by u/North_Classic_5232 from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR
Comment by u/TheAce7002 from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR

While these theories are entertaining, the real reason behind a pair of white pristine shoes being present in the Jungle biome is a bit more grounded. According to one user, it has to do with a collaboration that occurred not too long ago.

The white pair of shoes is likely part of the Fortnite x Nike (Airphoria) collaboration

Comment by u/FrenzyNineNine from discussion Someone lost a good pair of shoes in FortNiteBR

Not too long ago, Nike partnered up with Epic Games to do a collaboration in Fortnite. Given the fact that the brand is focused on apparel, it may be possible that the shoes were added as a subtle reminder of the same. However, this is only a theory at best. Given how mysterious the metaverse is, it could mean any number of things.

That said, for the time being, the shoes are still pristine and clean. However with the next update due to release on July 25, 2023, this all may change. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen what happens. For the time being, speculation and guesswork about the origin of the shoes is all that can be done.

