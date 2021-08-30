MLK skin in Fortnite: Will players be getting a Martin Luther King skin anytime soon?

Epic recently introduced a new "March Through Time" mode in Fortnite that transports gamers into the pages of history and lands them in 1963. They have the opportunity to listen to the iconic speech of Martin Luther King Jr. whilst enjoying the game.

Epic is quite well known for its collaboration policies, and gamers are often rewarded with exclusive in-game items and cosmetics. The all-new "March Through Time" is also a collaboration effort, and there is massive anticipation regarding the inclusion of an in-game Martin Luther King skin.

Even though there's been no official announcement from Epic, the probability of Fortnite introducing the Martin Luther King skin is next to none.

Fortnite: Martin Luther King's legacy is greater than the game

Following the release of the "March Through Time" mode, gamers have expressed their desire and disappointment regarding the possibility of having the Martin Luther King skin in Fortnite.

Just wait until they give Martin Luther King Jr a Fortnite skin https://t.co/NMWKdkJSy6 — Robjob (@TheRealRobjob) August 26, 2021

Cant wait for the martin luther king fortnite skin https://t.co/kzfxWf1deo — Lovro 🦿 (@Abcefghj) August 27, 2021

Martin Luther King, Jr. is not going to be a Fortnite Skin people...



My gosh people really need to read more lol😩 — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) August 26, 2021

BRUHHHHH THIS IS WILD CUZ MERO JR WOKE ME UP LIKE “DAD THEY HAVE LTM ON FORTNITE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING” AND I WAS WILD GROGGY THINKING FORTNITE MADE A MLK SKIN AND I WAS LIKE 😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/uDLbRFMhwZ — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) August 26, 2021

I saw Martin Luther King Jr. and Fortnite trending together and really thought they went and made him a skin in the game...😬 — NormalDifficulty (@NormalDifficult) August 27, 2021

Martin Luther King Jr. is not just any other social reformer; he is one of the most influential leaders in history. People who have read or heard his famous "I Have A Dream" speech view him as the main reason behind galvanizing millions of minds in the United States of America during the 1960s.

Martin Luther King Jr. spent his entire life fighting for basic human rights. His legacy exceeds that of many popular leaders and social reformers. The recent collaboration between Epic and Time studios that rolled out the "March Through Time" mode aimed to educate youth regarding the United States' social history and the contribution of Martin Luther King Jr. However, there is contention regarding this matter.

Despite being cited as an educational collaboration, it is highly unlikely that gamers will be getting the Martin Luther King Jr. skin.

Releasing this skin in Fortnite will be met with protests from various sections of society. It must be pointed out that Epic usually releases the cosmetics of pop icons, sports icons, and popular characters from various animated series.

Martin Luther King's legacy is significantly different from these icons, and it is highly unlikely Epic will invite any kind of controversy by rolling out an in-game skin of the influential leader.

It is also absurd to envision one of the most distinguished icons in history as a character in a video game segment.

The "March Through Event" mode is one of the most wonderful segments that has been added to Fortnite. This is probably the first time a popular video game segment has engaged in a collaboration event with the sole purpose of educating the youth.

The mode will be available until 31 August 2022, and gamers are advised to check it out in Fortnite as soon as possible.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul