Murderers & psychopaths in Fortnite: Is it a good idea?

Cosmetics and skins are a big business in Fortnite. On a good day, they are likely to bring in a profit worth millions. In fact, they are so highly sought after that some become Battle Pass exclusives while others only appear once in a player's lifetime. However, they do not come without their fair share of controversy.

Certain cosmetics, despite bearing a high price, are some of the least used in-game. Others are simply terrible in design and are lost to father time.

The latest in a series of issues with skins and cosmetics has to do with exclusivity and limitations. A good example of this is Gaara and the new Mighty Thor and Thor Odinson skins.

Shany @Shanyshdw Fortnite adds MCU Stormbreaker and makes it locked to Thor



Meanwhile Stormbreaker in MCU: Fortnite adds MCU Stormbreaker and makes it locked to ThorMeanwhile Stormbreaker in MCU: https://t.co/aDph8xCg2Z

Another complaint that fans have with Epic is their reluctance to seemingly add certain skins that are too gory and violent. However, murderers and psychopaths seem to get a free pass.

Mortal Kombat skins should have the moral high ground in Fortnite

Since the advent of surveys and community requests, the Fortnite community has been asking for a collaboration with Mortal Kombat. Unfortunately, given how gory and bloody the franchise can get, developers have quite possibly turned a deaf ear to such appeals.

d🦕n @javroar Fortnite if it was like Mortal Kombat Fortnite if it was like Mortal Kombat💀https://t.co/l3xxJtP7Uk

This seems like a logical decision, given that Fortnite is rated PG-13. Even when opponents are defeated in-game, the text says "Eliminated" instead of "Killed." There is no blood or gore, and vanquished foes merely de-spawn. This keeps things clean for the younglings.

Thus, it is easy to understand why Mortal Kombat characters are not a good fit for Fortnite. Ironically, the same game features psychopaths, murderers, and characters who slice, dice, and kill their way through most of their respective franchises.

For instance, players can don the skin of Harley Quinn, a known psychopath, Joker, an evil no-good doer who does as he pleases, and Kratos, a demigod who has killed more opponents than all other Fortnite players combined.

Fans have caught on to the same and have voiced out their opinion on the matter:

Logically, if these characters can have skins in Fortnite, why then deny characters such as Scorpion and Sonya entry into the Item Shop? Well, here are a few possible reasons:

1) Epic Games cannot secure the rights for the characters

What fans want is what they get, but only if Epic Games is able to secure a deal with their respective franchises. Much like the Samus Aran collaboration that fell through, the developers might not have been able to secure the rights to use characters from Mortal Kombat.

2) Mortal Kombat is violent in nature and may alarm parents

Mortal Kombat is a well-known brutal fighting video game. Given its gory gameplay, decapitations, and eviscerations, parents familiar with the franchise may be reluctant to have their children play Fortnite if they are added in.

3) Preference in partnership

As seen from the last few major collaborations, Epic Games has an amazing running partnership with Disney. Given how many IPs they have under their banner, the variations in crossovers are massive. From a business perspective, focusing resources on brands that have worked before is a safer option.

Personal perspective

It is rather unclear as to why Mortal Kombat skins have not been added to Fortnite. Perhaps loopers may get official skins in the future, but in the meantime, there is no point waiting with bated breath.

On a personal note, given that the franchise has been around for over two decades, not adding this part of pop culture to the game is a major loss. Considering how diverse some of the characters are, they would have made a great addition to the game. Some of them would have even made brilliant villains and supporting characters in the storyline.

For the time being, all players can do is remain optimistic and hope that one day they will be able to say, "Get over here!" while wearing the Scorpion outfit in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far