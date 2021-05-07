Naruto x Fortnite: Petition to add Uzumaki skins blows up after new leaks surface

Fans organized a Change.org petition to add Naruto Uzumaki to Fortnite. The recent court battle between Epic Games and Apple brought to light many Fortnite collaborations that were either delayed or scrapped. Naruto was among those collaborations spotted in the documents.

Naruto is a popular anime with a massive global fan base. Since the revelation that a Naruto is being considered for the game, fans wonder whether the Hokage of Konoha would also be added.

Fans start a petition to make Naruto x Fortnite a reality

A Naruto Uzumaki Outfit was planned for #Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. We don’t know if this will ever be added to the game or if it was scrapped. pic.twitter.com/cmUqBw7YJO — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) May 3, 2021

An individual called Jeffery Wolfe started a petition on Change.org asking Epic Games to make the Fortnite Naruto skin a reality. At this point, it's unclear if the Naruto skin has been scrapped or delayed. Still, the fact that Epic Games considers it to be a potential collaboration is huge.

Wolfe added a concept image of the Fortnite Naruto skin to the petition as well. According to him, the skin should be reactive, and its final form is the Kurama mode, something which has been seen in the anime since the 4th Ninja War.

The individual suggests the Fortnite Naruto skin could be reactive. Image via Change.org

The concept image also features a kunai pickaxe and a summoning scroll back bling. It is an interesting design that has won praise. Around 3000 people have signed the petition so far. The petition states that,

"Naruto fans around the world would agree that a Naruto skin in Fortnite would be a good addition to the different skin customizations and it would add more verity to the game it would would make a impact on payers that enjoy watching Naruto."

There is no Fortnite Naruto skin concept in the Epic Games document either. It just had the image of Naruto from the anime. It's interesting to see fans coming up with their own renders. However, Fortnite won't be the first game to feature Naruto. A game called Jump Force already has Naruto, along with some other popular anime characters.

While the future of Fortnite Naruto skin is still a mystery, this isn't the first time fans have started a petition concerning the game.

A few days ago, another fan started a petition to bring back the Travis Scott skin in Fortnite. The Travis Scott skin is prevalent in the game, but despite it being so popular, the skin was available for a short time in the game, and fans have been waiting for it to return for a good while.

The Fortnite x Naruto petition can be found here.