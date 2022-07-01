A new Reality Tree is growing in Fortnite

On June 25, 2022, a new root which had emerged from the Reality Tree in Fortnite was spotted making its way across the island. It had started spreading outward and was making its way towards Temple Bloom. Although the root has reached the POI, there are still no signs of reality shifting.

By now, loopers are well aware that wherever the roots appear, a new tree often springs to life, and reality in the area begins to shift. No one is sure how or why this is happening, but there's enough evidence to back up the claims.

However, it's not quite clear if reality is indeed shifting, or if the Reality Tree is merely contorning the perception of reality. Since there's no lore about this strange occurrence, it's up for debate.

While no significant change has happened yet, there's a chance it might happen soon. Given that the new update is due on July 5, 2022, there's a high possibility that reality will start warping next week.

Temple Bloom will soon begin to shift realities in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Currently, there's a small Reality Tree growing in the center of Temple Bloom. While there are numerous large roots surrounding the area, things are still normal and loopers are yet to report any strange occurrences. However, following the Fortnite v21.20 update, reality will begin shifting.

While it's not known which old POIs will be showcased, there's one name on everyone's lips that has become unanimous: Tomato Temple. After converting Tomato Town into a temple, Epic Games just let the POI simmer under Chapter 1's sun. Nothing significant happened at the location and it was barebones for the most part.

Now, in Chapter 3 Season 3, this old POI is likely to attract loopers from far and wide. Who doesn't want to visit a tomato-themed temple, right? Also, given that the POI in its current state is less than attractive, bringing back an OG location will be good for morale in-game. Here's what the location looks like at present.

Will Tomato Temple retain its original look and feel?

Yes, that's likely going to be the case, but there will be a few changes. With the game now running on Unreal Engine 5, certain textures from the OG days are bound to be replaced. While many loopers do enjoy old-school textures, they will likely not be present in the Tomato Temple.

On the bright side, having this historic Fortnite POI on the island will be fun for many players. They are also likely to don the Tomatohead outfit and hot-drop into the location to secure it. Epic Games may even unvault the outfit and add it back to the Item Shop just for the occasion, which will be a win-win situation for everyone.

However, this is just a working theory at present. With so many POIs to choose from, Tomato Temple may not make the cut (even though it should). Hopefully, the leakers will be able to provide some insight before the update occurs this coming Tuesday. Until then, players will have to remain hopeful for the best.

